Two local athletes named by WIAA
Trisha “Beast” Priest of Omak will play on a two-year scholarship and in goal for the Multnomah University women’s soccer team this fall in Portland, Ore.
The last two years Priest was the goalkeeper on scholarship for the Wenatchee Valley College women’s team.
She was named to the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region All-League team, plus received WVC’s MVP Defensive Player and the Knights award.
“Trish grew as a soccer player and a leader this past year on and off the field,” said WVC head soccer coach Anya Belcher. “We will miss Trisha’s presence in the goal and her command on the field. Trisha kept us in many games that could have gotten out of hand if it wasn’t for her.
“As her coach I’m so proud of Trisha for the work she has put in and how she has grown as a person to have this opportunity as a student-athlete at the next level of playing at a four-year university.”
Priest also walked on and made the WVC women’s fastpitch team (left field), which went on to play in the NWAC tournament last spring in Spokane.
Those from Okanogan County entering their sophomore (second year) on the WVC women’s soccer team include Brewster’s Yvette Sanchez and Yalina Vargas, both at forward, along with Rosa Tinoco at midfield, plus Josie Lawson of Okanogan on defense.
Seniors Kelsey Ochoa of Brewster and Haley Evers of Almira/Coulee-Hartline were named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association/Wendy’s Athletes of the Week for week 9, Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Ochoa, who plays soccer for the Bears, was named in girls’ 2B after she scored two goals and had two assists from center midfielder in a 4-0 win over Mabton on Nov. 2. The victory elevated Brewster to the next round of district play.
Evers, who plays volleyball for the Warriors, was named in girls’ 1B after she served 20 of 21 with 10 aces in matches against Odessa and Harrington. She also registered 10 kills and four blocks.
Each week throughout the school year, WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off of nominations).
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award.
Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon.
Miss Pateros, No. 33, sponsored by Pateros businesses, claimed the 2019 Tracy Osterhout Sportsmanship Award.
The boat, based in Pasco, is driven by Brandon Cushing; Kannon Cushing is the crew chief.
Teammates include Scott, Austin, Shane and a fleet of kids.
Miss Pateros was the 2017 Region 10 High Points Champion and 2017 Summer National Champion.
Okanogan FFA took first place at the annual Okanogan FFA Alumni-hosted trap shoot Nov. 2 at the Okanogan Fish and Game Club.
There were six schools competing with 36 competitors.
Team placings are determined by taking the top three individual scores out of 50 and adding them together.
Team scores: 1, Okanogan No. 1, 120. 2, Eastmont No. 1, 95. 3, Mansfield, 87.
Individuals: 1, Trevor C., Okanogan, 43. 2, Weston W. Okanogan, 39. 3, Hunter C., Okanogan, 38.
Buddy shoot: 1, Garrett T., Omak, and Weston W., Okanogan. 2, Steven Z, Omak, and Sterling R., Okanogan. 3, William N., Omak, Brier S., Okanogan.
Annie Oakley: 1, Trevor C., Okanogan. 2, Hunter C, Okanogan. 3, Nolan F., Eastmont.
Miss N’ Out: 1, Luke K. Eastmont. 2, Sterling R., Okanogan. 3, Calvin B., Eastmont.
Adult shoot: 1, Jesse White, Okanogan. 2, Craig Caswell, Okanogan. 3, Bill Nessly, Omak.
Pat Byrd produced the high score of 7,890 during Tuesday pinochle at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 7,890, Pat Byrd. 7,580, Paul Steuermann. 7,490, George Dunckel. 7,480, Norma Lawson.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Millie Jewell and Buck Workman; Millie Jewell and Bill Bruton; Norma Lawson and Buck Workman; Norma Lawson and Bill Bruton; Norma Lawson and Mike Serles; Paul Steuermann and Mike Serles; Diana Sauceda and Joe Feddersen; Boyd Walton and Valerie Murray; Tommye Robbins and Ida Laurie.
Omak took the lead in the Central Washington Travel Bowling League after the first competition of the year Nov. 10 at Valley Lanes in Omak.
The Omak No. 1 team earned 34 points and Omak No. 2 got 13 points.
Omak varsity high scores (games, four-game series): Jovan Mercado 268, 227, 871; Bryden Goyne 210, 216, 206 800; Maesun Matt 222, 758; Aspen Hoover 222, 204, 746; Ayden Pierce 218, 221, 730; Logan Stensgar 197, 715; Carlie Reddington 197, 637; Bishop Ste3nsgar 156, 572; Julianna Utigard, 113, 435; Logan Phifer 132, 420.
Varsity standings: 1, Omak No. 1, 34. 2, Moses Lake No. 1, 31. 3, Eastmont No. 1, 24. 4, Eastmont No. 2, 23.5. 5, Moses Lake No. 2, 16. 6, Omak No. 2, 13. 7, Moses Lake No. 3, 10.
Omak won 18 points in junior varsity play.
High scores, series: Preston Demmitt 158, 599; Ryan Goyne 167, 593; Malikh Matt 154, 5367; Kylee Goyne 116, 441; Cameron Christie 124, 392. Also competing was Decon Matt (no scores available).
Chris Mursick of Okanogan and his race crew buttoned up their land speed record-making 1966 Karmann Ghia last week before shipping it off to Australia in search of more speed records.
The Ghia will be in search of FIA records over our winter (summer in Australia).
The Ghia holds numerous speed records, including 124.651 average for a two-way pass while humming along on only three of four cylinders (original engine was 50 horsepower) in 2018 for a Southern California Timing Association record.
Mursick and the crew leave in March to catch up to the speedster.
