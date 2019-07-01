Study of poop reveals super bacteria
We all are on the lookout for a natural boost in life.
A recent study found researchers isolating a gut microbe from Boston Marathon runners that may boost athletic performance.
For us everyday folks, that translates into something that can give us a boost, too.
Kind of like a recent study finding drinking coffee, even several cups of it, is beneficial to our health on many levels, including burning fat for weight loss.
The bacteria was added to mice to see if it made them more athletic.
Spoiler: The mice achieved a significant increase in their performance.
All this brings to mind someday downing a probiotic shake, hopefully chocolate flavored, that would lead to better performance and even weight loss?
Imagine driving into the Sonic Drive-In (they have them in Wenatchee and Spokane) and ordering a Super Athlete Shake.
Save the shake container as it would have athletes who say they used the shake for a winning outcome.
There’s been efforts by athletes to use natural foods for a boost, foods like beet juice or chia seeds.
I remember reading about athletes sleeping in altitude tents that mimicked being at 10,000 feet. They were supposed to boost the blood’s ability to use oxygen.
When I worked at Crater Lake in Oregon, there were several runners there working out at altitude in hopes of improving performance at sea level.
Back to bacteria, which we know can be good or bad for you.
Good bacteria help us digest food and produce nutrients.
As an aside, I stopped intaking anything with artificial sweeteners since the start of the year in hopes of improving my gut bacteria.
The journal Nature Medicine said this month that researchers isolated a single human bacteria that was put into colons of lab mice, who then displayed an improvement of 13 percent on treadmill exertion tests.
Scientists already know that exercise makes slight changes in our microbiome, that certain strains flourish in our post-workout gut.
Now it seems microbiome can help us during exercise.
The researchers solicited poop from Boston Marathon runners for their study, finding subtle differences with non-runners like me.
But one group of bacteria, Veillonella, stood out from the rest.
Seems Veillonella works on the lactate in your system, which is produced during intense exercise.
Unlike the usual way to get rid of lactate via the liver converting it to glucose, Veillonella gobbles up lactate and changes into a molecule called propionate, a short-chain fatty acid that affects heart rate and oxygen absorption in mice.
Of course, why does this particular bacteria convert to propionate, which can enhance performance?
Why this works for athletes might not lead to anything beneficial for all of us.
Athletes create an environment beneficial to Veillonella to flourish, kind of a symbiotic system. I help you; you help me.
But let’s hope the future includes a pill or a shake (tastes much better) that we all can take, a probiotic that leads to improved performance for everyone.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.