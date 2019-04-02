You are one happy coach when your teams have competed in just a couple track meets and produced some of the best marks in state and the nation.
The following marks came at Bridgeport’s meet March 28, at the Ray Cross Invitational on March 23 at Ephrata and the WindBreaker Invitational on March 13 at Mattawa.
Okanogan’s Kendra Sachse leads the way, being ranked No. 5 nationally with a javelin throw of 146-8.5.
Sachse is ranked No. 2 for all javelin throwers in the state, with Natalie Holmer of North Creek at No. 1 at 147-4 (No. 4 nationally).
Sachse toss is a whopping 24 feet, 8.5 inches ahead of No. 2 in class 1A javelin.
Big things could well be ahead for Sachse as she chases Emmy Engle, a 2016 Okanogan graduate now competing for the University of Washington.
Engle won the state 2B title with a toss of 154-4 (No. 2 for all of the state; No. 21 nationally).
At the UW, Engle had season-best of 146-3 as a freshman (No. 9 in school history) and had four throws over 140 feet in 2018,
Sachse also competes in the shot, where she is No. 10 in 1A at 33-2.
Other top girls for Okanogan include Allie Eastridge (No. 7 in the entire state, No. 2 in 1A in shot at 40-0.25; No. 2 in 1A; tied for No. 1 in 1A in discus at 112-9), Renea Taylor (No. 3 in 200 at 26.76; No. 6 in 100 hurdles at 16.88), Myra Rasmussen (No. 7 in 400 at 1:02.48; No. 5 in long jump at 15-11.5), 4x100 relay (No. 1 at 51.17 with Caitlyn Barton, Sachse, Taylor and Rasmussen), 4x200 relay (No. 4 at 1:51.0 with Barton, Rasmussen, Taylor and Sachse), and 4x400 relay (No. 5 at 4:21.35 with Olivia Richards, Lexi LaDoux, Taylor and Rasmussen).
For the Okanogan boys, Chet Craigen is No. 6 for the entire state in the shot at 52-8.25 (No. 2 in 1A behind Samuel Van Peursem of Cedar Park Christian in Bothell; he has a best of 63-8.25 that is ranked No. 5 nationally).
Top marks for Omak boys include Israel Escamilla, who is No. 7 in the 1A 1,600 at 4:44.87, and Tanner Sackman, who is No. 9 in the 1A shot at 44-2.25.
The Pioneers’ Taya Mendoza is No. 8 in 1A shot at 33-5.5.
Craigen is No. 4 (147-1) and Sackman No. 5 (144-10) in the 1A discus. (Van Peursem is No. 1 at 163-0.)
Emerson Worrell of Liberty Bell is No. 7 in the 2B 400 (55.13)
Liberty Bell girls ranked high in 2B include Liv Aspholm (No. 6 in 800 at 2:35.92), Icel Sukovaty (No. 1 in 1,600 at 5:56.21; No. 3 in 3,200 at 12:23.15), and 4x400 relay (No. 9 at 4:51.46 with Kelley Brooks, Ava Mott, Lena Nelson and Aspholm)
For Curlew, leaders are the 4x200 relay (No. 6 at 2:21.89 with Anna Reiss, Aurora Wentz, Emily McElheran, Emma Reiss), and Republic are Tandice Fletcher (No. 9 in discus at 86-4) and Mary Groom (tied No. 7 in high jump at 4-4; tied No. 10 in triple jump at 28-8).
In 1B boys are Republic’s Korbin Forsman (No. 8 in 1,600 in 5:07.05) and Taylor Connor (No. 1 in long jump at 20-3; tied for No. 2 in high jump at 6-0); and Pateros’ Cuauh Arellano (No. 9 in shot at 35-8).
Area athletes continue to possess state records including one for 1A girls in the 3,200 set 30 years ago.
Stacey Brown of Omak set the record at the 1989 meet in 10:28.5.
Sierra Speiker of Oroville, who is a senior at the University of Idaho, is the 2B 3,200 record holder at 10:50.96 set in 2014. She has bests at UI of 5:01.09 in the 1,500; 17:21.89 in 5,000.
In 1B, Clara Hull of Pateros holds the record in the shot at 36-11.5 set in 2008.
On the boys’ side, Terry Ellis of Pateros holds the 1A (that’s right, 1A) high jump record of 7-2.25 set in 1978.
Morgen Chase of Republic has the 2B record in the 110 high hurdles of 14.29 set in 1996 and the Okanogan boys have the 4x100 relay record of 43.44 set in 2016.
Mansfield’s Macen McLean set three state 1B records in 2013 – 21-9 in the long jump, 44-10.5 in the triple jump at 6-7 in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.