So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, good night.
I retired as sports editor at The Chronicle as I went out the door Friday.
It’s been my privilege to represent you, the reader, at sporting and news events since being hired in July 1979.
Not too many people get to produce a career in one place for such a long time, especially in the newspaper business.
For that I am eternally grateful.
There’s been a lot of changes over the years, moving from producing pages by hand after and making halftone photos in a darkroom.
The advent of computers streamlined the process, negating darkrooms and making it so you can produce a paper on a monitor before transmitting it directly to a press operator — in our case at the Wenatchee World.
The World’s press really spoiled me, being one of the best you could purchase in the world.
The color and registration continue to be outstanding.
Readership changed over the years, from holding a paper to pecking out texts on phones.
Seems to me that people today consume news more than ever but trust the media less than ever.
Younger folks feel there’s no time to read an actual paper, that they prefer getting alerts from Facebook about the latest posts by friends.
The 15 minutes of fame in 1979 is at most now 15 seconds on social media, which frankly leaves little from for checks or balances for accuracy.
Retirement is nothing more than a new beginning — like, for the first time, entering school, college, military (Air Force) or the work place.
One constant in my life over the years is my wife, Dee.
We got married in Colfax on Feb. 3, 1979, during a snowstorm before graduating from Washington State University that spring.
Dee, the top journalism graduate that year, got a job at The Chronicle.
A part-time position in the darkroom soon opened, so I could work and yet have time to fish!
We made a great pair — her knowing so much about writing and grammar, me knowing about photography (bachelor of arts in cinematography, bachelor of science in physical science).
Over the years we’ve both gotten better at our craft.
I covered some events for the paper, including my first Omak tampede the summer we moved here. I don’t remember too much of it, as I was run over by a bronc!
I missed my first Stampede performances since then this summer so I could attend my 50th high school reunion (Stadium in Tacoma).
I didn’t want to miss a once-in-a-lifetime event where I could meet old friends.
My retired friends constantly tell me, “You remember they said this would be our golden years? They lied.”
For me, there will be golden years since it means no more constant deadlines and the ability to sleep in if I want.
Retirement will be a new beginning, or starting anew old pleasures like tying flies, fishing and fine art photography.
Another constant in my life has been the many people — coaches, players, students, fans — I’ve met in my career, who will now experience a new beginning with the first new Chronicle sports writer since the early 1981.
When I first started, my mantra was if I was a good sports photographer, I should be able to get the same shots here as I might if working for Sports Illustrated (which was leader in sports when I started; now it’s ESPN).
I would later realize you get great photos if the athletes are trying hard in a sport.
Believe me, the athletes here try way harder than most other athletes elsewhere.
And if you aren’t excited about what you are photographing, your photos won’t be exciting.
There are so many sayings I have used to describe my work, or how to do better.
But for now:
I hate to go and leave this pretty sight
So long, farewell, auf Wiedersehen, adieu.
Got an idea or comment for the sports column? Email to sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.