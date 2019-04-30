Goad, Pardue nab first in Oroville tournament
Maddie Serles of Okanogan and Riley Haug of Tonasket were named Washington Interscholastic Activities Association/Wendy’s Athletes of the Week for Week 32, April 14-20.
Serles, a senior playing center field on the softball team, went 6-14 batting in wins over Omak and a sweep of Cashmere in the Caribou Trail League.
She stole three bases, had three doubles and three home runs while driving in 11 runs and scoring seven times.
“Maddie has been a hard working leader for our team,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “She is well deserving of this honor for the amazing week she had.”
Haug, a senior on the Tigers’ baseball team, threw a three-hit shutout against Lake Roosevelt that included 10 strikeouts.
“He went 3 for 5 on the day with two doubles, three RBI, and scored two runs,” said coach Steve Williams. “For the week, Haug pitched nine shutout innings with 15 strikeouts, and was 6 of 9 hitting with two doubles, four runs and six RBI.
“Riley has always pitched for us but moved into a permanent starting role last season,” coach Williams said. “He has improved with every start. When he gets into a groove, he works at a really fast pace and throws a lot of strikes.
“He is pitching with a lot of confidence now. It's great to see him lead his team when he's on the mound. Very happy for him to get this honor.”
xxxxx
Jerry Goad of Oroville and Bob Pardue of Tonasket took first place at an Ogle Chapman golf tournament April 20-21 at the Oroville Golf Club.
“There were 16 teams battling for the title,” said course manager Bruce Perisho. “Sunday provided lots of excitement with six teams within three shots of each other battling for second place.”
Results:
126 (63-63), Jerry Goad, Oroville, and Bob Pardue, Tonasket.
135 (70.5-64.5), Danny Vassar, Oroville, and Jim Walsh, Loomis.
136 (70.5-65.5), Mike Ottman, Oroville, and Brad Wood, Tonasket.
137 (68-68), Allen Allie, Oroville, and Pat Davisson, Oroville.
137 (67-70), Bob Morrison, Penticton, B.C., and Cliff Morrison, Vancouver, B.C.
xxxxx
Ida Laurie was high scorer at 8,050 at Tuesday’s pinochle play at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,050, Ida Laurie. 7,900, Bill Bruton. 7,430, Valerie Murray. 7,420, Vicki Harlan.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Lisa Turner and Norma Lawson; Alvin Wadkins and Buck Workman; Vicki Harlan and Bill Bruton; Pat Byrd and Dee Tarnowski (twice); JoAnn Harrison and Buck Workman; Pat Byrd and Ida Laurie; Debbie Nuehring and Pat Byrd; Lisa Turner and Tommye Robbins; Alvin Wadkins and Tommye Robbins; Vicki Harlan and JoAnn Harrison; Ida Laurie and Dee Tarnowski; Valerie Murray and Ida Laurie; Norma Lawson and Valerie Murray.
xxxxx
An online post of the top 50 connections between college football players and family caught my eye.
Here are a few entries of players in our region:
The uncle of Boise State's Brett Rypien is former Washington quarterback Mark Rypien, the MVP of Super Bowl XXVI, and Vanderbilt QB Kyle Shurmur's father, Pat, is the coach of the New York Giants.
Before Mark Fields was making plays as a corner for Clemson, his father -- also named Mark -- was the 1994 PAC-10 defensive player of the year at Washington State University, a first-round NFL draft pick and two-time Pro Bowler.
Before he was playing inside linebacker for the University of Washington, Ben Burr-Kirven and his brother, Carter, grew up shooting movies and writing scripts together. Film remains a big part of Ben's life.
Washington corner Byron Murphy was a standout high school basketball player, but that shouldn’t be a surprise -- his uncle is Mike Bibby, a former NBA point guard.
xxxxx
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency tasked with ensuring those who care for sick or injured wildlife do so properly, is looking for people to serve on a new wildlife rehabilitation advisory group.
This group will advise the department on wildlife rehabilitation best practices regarding animal care, welfare and procedures that support wildlife rehabilitation as a public service.
Anyone who wants to practice wildlife rehabilitation in Washington must get a wildlife rehabilitation permit and follow rules and permit conditions. The purpose of wildlife rehabilitation is to release physically and psychologically healthy animals back to the wild.
Department Director Kelly Susewind will select up to four members from the public to work with department staff on wildlife rehabilitation topics.
“We want members who are able to work constructively toward codifying best practices that result in more animals being released back into the wild to live a normal life,” said Susewind. “It’s also important that we find representatives from across the state as historically we’ve seen less participation from eastern Washington, a challenge that we’d like this group’s help to address.”
The department will consider anyone who has interest in wildlife rehabilitation.
Applicants do not have to be affiliated with an organized group to apply.
Members serve three-year terms and can reapply at the end of their three years. Regular meetings take place quarterly. The department plans to begin meetings this fall. Meetings may be in Olympia, Mill Creek or Ellensburg, depending on where members live.
More information or applications, which are due June 1, can be obtained by emailing patricia.thompson@dfw.wa.gov.
xxxxx
There will be controlled burns in state wildlife areas in Okanogan and Ferry counties this spring and summer.
Starting in April, areas include Sinlahekin and Methow Wildlife areas in Okanogan County and Sherman Creek Wildlife Area in Ferry County.
Other areas include Colockum Wildlife Area in Chelan County.
The burns reduce the risk of wildfire and improve habitat for animals such as deer, elk and bighorn sheep, officials said.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife manages one million acres of public lands and operates the state’s only prescribed fire management teams.
Last August, their work on the Sherman Creek Wildlife Area was critical in helping to suppress the Boyds Fire in Ferry County, the department said.
The teams include five full-time foresters and 18 burn team members. With funding from the state’s 2019-2021 capital budget and other sources, they plan to use prescribed fire to treat 18,000 acres by 2021.The work will preserve ecosystems and enable Washingtonians to continue enjoying fish and wildlife public lands. The department has requested similar funding to continue that level of forest health treatment in future years.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
