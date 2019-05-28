Bucsko retires as football coach
FIRST WORD
“This team will be talked about for a while.”
Okanogan track and field coach Marty Staggs after his girls’ team dominated the 1A ranks to finish with 72 points and the school’s first-ever state team trophy.
BY THE NUMBERS
47
The number of times Brewster senior Jeff Sonneman was hit by a pitch over four years playing baseball for the Bears.
The mark is a school record unlikely to be topped for many, many years.
30
That’s how many years a girls’ 1A state 3,200 meet record has been possessed by Omak’s Stacey (Brown) LaDoux.
She won the event in 1989 in 10 minutes, 28.5 seconds.
Brown was at state to watch her daughter, Okanogan freshman Lexi LaDoux, compete, and also to watch King’s Naomi Smith, a junior, who entered state with a district time (10:27.50) good enough to break Brown’s record.
Smith also came to state with a season best of 10:25.50.
But Brown’s record is safe, at least for another year, as Smith ran alone before coming up a few seconds short in winning in 10:35.37.
1.5 inches
That’s as in inches, the difference on a tiebreaker between first and second in girls’ state 1A long jump.
Kendra Sachse of Okanogan set a school record in the long jump at 18 feet, one inch to finish second.
Connell’s Alma Manzo also finished at 18-1 but was awarded first place based on her second jump.
Manzo’s second-best jump was 17-8.5 compared to Sachse’s 17-7.
38
That’s how many points Okanogan’s Kendra Sachse racked up at state with three firsts and a second.
If she had been a team, she’d have finished fourth overall. Instead, fourth went to Bear Creek with 37 points.
20
Liberty Bell track coach Rocky Kulsrud hung up his coaching whistle after 20 years, as announced Saturday morning by his team during introductions.
- - -
Bob Bucsko at Liberty Bell High School announced last week that’s he’s retiring from coaching football.
“You can’t imagine the exciting memories of Friday nights and many athletes I have had the honor to spend my coaching years with,” said Bucsko, 76. “I have truly been blessed with so many lifelong friends. Thank you for a great ride.”
Bucsko stepped aside earlier this spring from coaching the Mountain Lions’ softball team due to health.
David Maley of Rosalia, who keeps track of state football coaches and their records, has Bucsko with a 56-103 record over 18 seasons after coaching at Highland, Blaine, Zillah, Okanogan, Lyle-Klickitat-Wishram, Tekoa-Rosalia and Liberty Bell.
- - -
Vashon Island Pirates won the state 1B/2B/1A boys' soccer title 3-1 over Winlock/Toledo on May 25 in Sumner.
The Pirates opened state eliminating Bridgeport, 1-0, in the Round of 16.
Vashon Island then topped Connell, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and Lakeside, 2-0, in the semifinals.
Overlake edged Lakeside, 2-1, by winning a shootout, 5-4, in the match for third and fourth places.
- - -
Four area bowlers from Omak’s Valley Lanes qualified for state competition May 11-12 in Longview.
They included Aspen Hoover in girls U15; Jovan Mercado in boys’ U15; Malikh Matt in boys U12, and Garrett Hoover in boys U10.
They qualified for state by placing in the top half of their divisions at the regional bowling tournament in Pullman in March.
Garrett Hoover bowled three games with total pin fall of 394 to take sixth place in his division in the state competition.
Matt had a six-game total of 639.
Aspen Hoover and Jovan Mercado bowled six games first day and reached the finals.
Aspen Hoover placed seventh overall with a total pin fall in 14 games of 2,230.
Mercado placed first with a total pin fall of 2,948 (bonus pins were added during the eight head-to-head matches the second day).
For the win, Mercado has earned a spot to advance to the 2019 Junior Gold Championships in Detroit, Mich., in July. He has the potential to become a part of the Junior Olympic team.
The last youth bowler from the Omak area to win a Pepsi State tournament was Ginny Griffin in 2000.
Mercado and his family are raising money to help with the travel expenses for his trip to Detroit. Donations can be made to Jovan Mercado, 110 W. Grape St., Omak, WA 98840.
- - -
The Okanogan County Junior Rodeo Association will put on the Okanogan Junior Rodeo from June 15-16 at the Omak Stampede Arena, 421 Stampede Drive E.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and competition starts at 10 a.m.
There is an admission charge to the grandstand.
Entry forms are on the OCJRA Facebook page.
- - -
Norma Lawson and Tommye Robbins produced 300 pinochle during Tuesday night pinochle at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 7,610, Valerie Murray. 7,510, Dick Fuller. 7,390, Millie Jewel. 7,370, JoAnn Harrison.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Gail Norman and Bill Bruton; Vicki Harlan and Tim Norman; Dick Fuller and Tim Norman; Boyd Walton and Tim Norman; Ida Laurie and Dick Fuller; Berent Culp and Boyd Walton; Buck Workman and JoAnn Harrison; Diana Sauceda and Ida Laurie; Valerie Murray and Debbie Nuehring; Pat Byrd and Ida Laurie; Norma Lawson and Tommye Robbins (twice); Millie Jewell and Alvin Wadkins; Bill Bruton and Bonnie Niessner.
- - -
The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen sent 14 blind or visually impaired anglers from the blind school in Seattle to fishing and camping May 19 at the Conconully lakes and state park.
The event was sponsored by Okanogan Valley Guide Service and Connect Outdoors TV.
Okanogan Valley Guide Service provided all of the equipment and labor to set up camp, and the necessary boats and gear for fishing, said proprietor Jerrod Gibbons.
“Jerrod Gibbons was instrumental in making the event happen,” said Lance Mathena, CEO of NAABS. “Without his hard work and dedication, this event could not have happened.
“The North American Association of Blind Sportsmen is grateful for Jerrod Gibbons’ hard work, and that of his team of volunteers. We are grateful for his participation and partnership with the NAABS.”
North American Association of Blind Sportsmen is a Christian non-profit organization run by the blind, for the benefit of the blind. NAABS challenges blind and vision-impaired people from all over the country to take on hunting and fishing adventures that they might never undertake on their own, as a way of building confidence and empowering them to make positive changes in their lives.
“Jerrod has played an integral role in the early success of the NAABS,” said Mathena. “He has been a supporter and partner from the very beginning. We owe him a debt of thanks and gratitude for his continuing efforts to help make blind and vision impaired people’s lives better.”
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
