When it comes to girls’/women’s sports, controversy over uniforms continues.
Seems girls still must be aware of how their bodies might arouse boys or men during a sporting event.
A 17-year-old state champion swimmer at Dimond High School in Anchorage, Alaska, saw her winning heat time erased that in turn disqualified her Sept. 6 after a meet official didn’t like how her swimsuit fit.
The referee deemed the suit a violation of the National Federation of State High School Associations’ modesty regulations, said an online ESPN story posted Sept. 11.
This was despite the fact that the suit was team-issued, none of the other swimmers wearing them were penalized and the swimmer in question had worn it without an issue at three prior meets, said the story.
I don’t remember anyone here being disqualified over a uniform.
We’ve come a way since there was controversy in the 1980s over tight-fitting volleyball uniforms.
Today girls wear spandex leggings under their soccer or volleyball shorts.
Volleyball uniforms still fit fairly tight, with some girls constantly tugging at them after they ride up their hips.
I do realize that some female swimsuits tend to show more than others.
In the late 1970s I was photographing a swim meet at Washington State University that made me blush after a female swimmer left the pool in a wet, thin suit.
Here, girls wear one-piece outfits during summer swim meets.
Boys’ or men’s wrestling and swimming uniforms tend to be tight fitting and leave little to the imagination.
But it’s the females who are being embarrassed, angered and disgusted at being treated as a thing.
Nothing much probably would have happened with the decision against the Alaskan swimmer except an opposing coach wrote in a blog about the disqualification, which then went viral.
The coach, Lauren Langford, believed the swimmer was singled out because of her race and her body, not for her suit, said the ESPN story.
“All of these girls are all wearing suits that are cut the same way,” Langford told The Washington Post. “And the only girl who gets disqualified is a mixed-race girl with rounder, curvier features.”
According to NBC affiliate KTUU, the same official approached the swimmer’s younger sister last school year to complain about the fit of her suit.
Langford said other parents have told the girls’ mother that her three daughters, all talented swimmers, “need to cover up for the sake of their sons.
“These young swimmers aren’t being punished for wearing their suits in scandalous or provocative ways,” Langford wrote on Medium. “But rather because their ample hips, full chests, and dark complexions look different than their willowy, thin and mostly pallid teammates.”
Langford also revealed that the parent of another swimmer had previously taken photos of the disqualified swimmer’s backside in her suit and emailed them out to other parents “as evidence her attire is immoral.”
Some adults see her as a distraction, that’s she not the right shape or size as “other” girls who swim.
That’s just wrong.
Since the meet the swimmer’s disqualification was overturned and she was reinstated to swim.
On Tuesday the Anchorage School District filed a formal appeal claiming the disqualification was “heavy-handed and unnecessary” and that the swimmer “was targeted based solely on how a standard, school-issued uniform happened to fit the shape of her body,” reported ESPN.
In the sports world, this girl’s disqualification is the most recent case of policing female athletes’ bodies.
ESPN listed past players punished for attire as tennis player Alize Cornet at the U.S. Open last year. Serena Williams and her catsuit controversy at the French Open and the Rowan University track team that dared to wear sports bras during practice.
Separating women and girls from their sexuality does occur, which is heartening.
We have females as professional officials in the NFL and NBA.
Possibly up next: The NHL, where four women called prospect tournaments earlier this month, and MLB, where a woman called spring training games in 2018.
Heck, we might have a women kicking field goals in the NFL.
Eagles fan Carli Lloyd, fresh from winning the FIFA World Cup championship while also a USWNT star, booted a 55-yarder in a joint practice with the Ravens last month. She was out kicking field goals with Jake Elliott and Justin Tucker.
Let’s hope no one complains about how she might look in a football uniform.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.