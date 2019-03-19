As I sit here awaiting delivery of Girl Scout cookies this week – I get the shortbread – along comes a story on former Liberty Bell girls’ basketball standout Lauren Fitzmaurice, who now plays on the Syracuse University women’s basketball team.
While starting four years for the Mountain Lions, Fitzmaurice of Mazama also became a champion Girl Scout cookie seller.
The same determination that led Fitzmaurice to sell 700 boxes a season, putting her in an elite level in the state, has led her attempt to walk-on for the Division I Orange’s team.
Fitzmaurice is a 5-8 guard for Syracuse, which finished fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference (22-9) and came in second in the conference tournament, falling to No. 4 Notre Dame in the championship.
Fitzmaurice, a 2017 Liberty Bell graduate, said in a Syracuse.com story what her favorite cookies are: “Probably Tagalongs. Peanut butter and chocolate is just an undefeated combination. But the S’mores, they didn’t sell when I sold Girl Scout cookies. But those are actually amazing. Maybe a close second.”
She was always competitive selling the cookies with other scouts.
“I don’t know if there’s a relationship (between sports and cookie selling) but I think I’m a competitive person,” she said at syracuse.com. “That probably helped, wanting to be one of the best.'”
Fitzmaurice is on an academic scholarship to Syracuse, where she’s a sophomore majoring in communications.
She is the daughter of Peter Fitzmaurice and Shannon Skibeness.
xxxxx
Several area basketball players who are seniors have been selected to play in the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association all-stage games March 23 at Curtis High School in University Place just outside of Tacoma.
“These players were selected by the coaches in each of their own classifications at our spring coaches’ meeting,” said Keffrey Fazio, all state games coordinator.
Gage Wilson of Okanogan will be on the 1A team that will be coached by Daven Harmeling of King’s Way Christian.
Joe Taylor of Brewster will be on the 2B team coached by Tim Ravet of Kittitas/Thorp.
Also on the team is the coach’s son, Brock Ravet, who recently was named the state’s 2B player of the year.
The 1B team takes on the 2B team at 2 p.m.
The 1A team takes on the 2A team at 4 p.m.
The 3A’s take on the 4A’s at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 1 p.m. at Curtis High School, 8425 40th St. W., University Place.
xxxxx
Kanen Ables and Navarro Nanpuya, both seniors at Omak High School, were selected to play in the 1A all-state football game in June.
An effort has been started to help pay for expenses.
Kanen Ables and Lonnie Cawston, seniors at Omak High School, were selected to play in the Wenatchee Central Lions Club 22nd Annual NCW All-Star Basketball game March 6 at Wenatchee Valley College in Wenatchee.
xxxxx
Tonasket wrestler Isaac Gomez, fresh off winning a state 2B title at 195 pounds, won two matches earlier this month for team Washington in matches with Oregon and California.
Gomez took a 7-3 win over an Oregon foe and pinned his California opponent.
Gomez also was named the 2B District 6 wrestler of the year.
xxxxx
Sadie Bjornsen of Winthrop finished 12th in a women's 10K freestyle last weekend at Falun, Sweden.
Bjornsen finished a minute behind the winner, Therese Johaug of Norway who won her ninth straight on the World Cup tour this season.
USA’s Jessica Diggins was third, about 30 seconds behind Johaug.
The final three World Cup races are this week, with only two being distance races.
xxxxx
The Gonzaga University women’s basketball team (28-4) was expected to be seeded around No. 5 during Selection Monday on March 8, after The Chronicle’s news deadline.
The Zags enter the tournament without the conference’s top point guard in Laura Stockton and first-off-the-bench player Jill Townsend of Okanogan following injuries in a double-overtime win over Saint Mary’s in the conference’s semi-final tournament game.
Townsend’s versatility will be missed. She averaged 21.5 minutes, was the team’s No. 2 scorer at 9.4 points per game, shot 51 percent from the floor (44 percent on three-pointers) and averaged nearly five rebounds a game.
Chandler Smith of Brewster was expected to start at one guard position, with the other filled by one of three players.
Gonzaga could be in trouble in the first round if it faces a fast, quick team that can run away from the Zags’ big players.
Dee Tarnowski edged Millie Jewell, 8,160 to 8,000, for high score during Tuesday pinochle March 12 at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,160, Dee Tarnowski. 8,000, Millie Jewell. 7,750, Buck Workman. 7,230, Joe Feddersen.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Tim Norman and Jim Serles; Paul Steuermann and Joe Feddersen; Joe Feddersen and Buck Workman; Diana Sauceda and Ida Laurie; Debbie Nuehring and Millie Jewell; Debbie Nuehring and Valerie Murray; Diana Sauceda and Dee Tarnowski; Jim Serles and Yank Clark.
A Gonzaga University summer volleyball camp is planned for July 2-3 at Chelan High School gyms on a first-come, first-served basis. Spots are limited.
Zag coaches and players will put on the camp for those currently in sixth to 12th grade (no incoming sixth-graders).
There is a cost that includes a T-shirt.
While snow pretty much wipes out most spring sports until it melts away, Republic and Inchelium’s archery teams competed in state March 16 at Moses Lake.
Inchelium placed No. 7 as a team.
Republic’s Jordan Starr placed 7th among high school boys and ninth overall.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
