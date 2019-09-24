Whitworth to put on basketball clinic
Brothers Austin and Wyatt Covington of Omak both qualified in bull riding for the Indian National Finals Rodeo set for Oct. 21-26 at South Point Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.
They will be among 400 Native American athletes from 50 tribes in the U.S. and Canada that will compete in major and junior-senior events.
They competed in the Nov. 6 rodeo and then the regional finals Sept. 20-22 at Toppenish.
Austin Covington won his ticket to the finals by riding all three of his bulls in the regional finals.
Wyatt Covington won the six tour rodeos to earn his way to Vegas.
“It’s not very often you see brothers battling it out and brothers making it to the national finals to battle it out once again,” said mother Lori Covington. “Super proud of them both. Bull riding has been their passions since they were lil’ boys. I could not be more happy and proud of both of them.”
Although final results have not been posted at the King Mountain Indian Rodeo Association web page, it appears several others from our region could qualify for the finals. The association represents competitors in Washington and Idaho north of the 45th parallel.
Fran Marchand of Omak surely is heading to the finals in bareback riding. He had 35 points as the lone rider scoring in the first five rodeos.
Marchand also held a commanding lead in men’s all-around with 93 points, well ahead of second place at 68.
In saddle bronc riding, Marchand had a two-point lead going into last weekend.
Isabela Timentwa of Omak led junior barrels by four points.
Brier Selvidge of Malott had a two-point lead in junior breakaway.
Rocksie Marchand, formerly from Omak and now living in Wilbur, was tied in barrel racing with Amber Alsterlund entering the final rodeos.
xxxxx
Whitworth University’s men’s basketball, led by assistant coach Kenny Love, will put on a shooting clinic Sunday, Oct. 6.
The clinic, open to all area boys and girls in grades six through 12, runs 10 a.m. to noon at Okanogan High School, 244 S. Fifth Ave.
“It’s open to anybody who wants to come, not just Okanogan kids,” said Okanogan boys’ basketball coach Mike Carlquist.
Carlquist and Okanogan High School girls’ coach Bryan Boesel will be there, but Love will be running the clinic.
“I’ve heard he does a great job,” Carlquist said of Love. “Hoping to motivate kids to shoot a lot between camp and the start of the season.”
There is a fee of $25.
Love became Whitworth’s top assistant coach in the fall of 2019 after two seasons as a graduate assistant, said Whitworth’s coach’s page at whitworthpirates.com.
“He moved just a couple of spots up the Whitworth men’s basketball bench, joining the coaching staff in 2017-18. He graduated from Whitworth in 2017 after a four-year standout career with the Pirates.”
Love, who played guard and was from Santa Rosa, Calif., was named first team All-NWC for three years in a row. As a sophomore in 2015, Love was the Northwest Conference player of the year and was also a third team All-American.
Whitworth advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament in each of his four seasons.
The Pirates have also been to 16 consecutive Northwest Conference Tournament Championship games and consistently rank among the top-10 teams in the U.S.
xxxxx
The Timentwa Express took the 2019 Horse Nations Indian Relay Council Women’s Relay Championship on Sunday at Walla Walla.
The team included Talliyah Timentwa, 13, as the jockey.
Her mother, Trisha Timentwa, was the holder and Daryle Rae Palmer was the catcher. Horses were Bear Bear and Thunder.
The Abrahamson Relay team with Scotty Abrahamson took the men’s overall title.
xxxxx
Tonasket graduate Riva “Corso” Muehlbauer took first place for women at the Mountain Lakes 100-mile run on Mount Hood last weekend.
Muehlbauer finished in 20 hours, 27 minutes, about 20 minutes ahead of second place.
“It was such an amazing experience running my first 100 miler this weekend,” Muehlbauer said on Facebook. “Big thanks to GoBeyond Racing for putting on a fantastic race.”
Muehlbauer, who works in the White Salmon School District, set a women’s 50-mile record in March of seven hours, 44 minutes and 33 seconds at the 10th annual Badger Mountain Challenge in late March near Richland. That shattered the previous record of eight hours, four minutes.
She set a women’s course record in 2018 at the Three Corner Rock PC, a 50K race, and was first in the 50-mile Autumn Leaves 50/50 and 50K at the Mount Si Relay and Ultra.
xxxxx
Nicholas Boersman of Wenatchee was the fastest half marathon runner in the Run the Dam race Sept. 21 at Coulee Dam.
Boersman, 25, finished the approximate 13-mile run in one hour, 26.02 minutes.
Clare Painter, 51, Omak, won the 10K race in 53:46.
Jody Evans, 45, Oroville, won the 5K run in 25:15.
xxxxx
The documentary movie “Return to Mount Kennedy” will be screened at 4 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Gem Theater, Grand Forks, B.C., and 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at Eureka Gulch Community Clubhouse in Republic.
Admission will be charged.
The movie documents the ascent of Mount Kennedy, in the Yukon Territory of Canada, by Ferry County resident Bob Whittaker, his brother, Leif, and Chris Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy a few years ago.
Their fathers – Jim Whittaker and Robert F. Kennedy – were the first to climb the mountain in 1965. Jim Whittaker also was the first American to climb Mount Everest in 1963.
The mountain was named by the Canadian government for President John F. Kennedy in 1964.
xxxxx
The Bridgeport High School gym floor was back to being fully functional Monday after a backboard falling made it unusable last week because of glass on the floor.
“We had to postpone the Waterville-Mansfield high school volleyball,” Bridgeport athletic director Scott Darwood said.
The match was scheduled for Sept. 17.
A middle school volleyball match for Oroville was forfeited.
The Tonasket at Bridgeport match for Sept. 19 was moved to Tonasket and made a league match.
The Tigers will be at the Fillies on Oct. 22 for a non-league match.
Bridgeport volleyball coach Suni Gill said her team was able to practice in part of the gym.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
