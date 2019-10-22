Bridgeport’s Gilberto Padilla-Rodriguez, a senior on the football team, was named the 2B Wendy’s Athlete of the Week as announced by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association for week six, Oct. 6-12.
Padilla-Rodriguez rushed for 346 yards on 23 carries and scored five touchdowns, including a 98-yard scoring run, in Bridgeport’s 42-40 victory at Pateros in North Central Washington B-8 League action.
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off of nominations).
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award.
Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon Pacific time.
Buck Workman had seven of eight queens and partner Vicki Harlan passed the eighth queen to make 600 queens during Tuesday pinochle Oct. 15 at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,560, Buck Workman. 7,480, Gail Norman. 7,100, Boyd Walton. 6,910, Debbie Nuehring.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Gail Norman and Tim Norman; Lisa Turner and Gail Norman; Debbie Nuehring and Tommye Robbins; Paul Steuermann and Alvin Wadkins; Ida Laurie and Pat Byrd; Boyd Walton and Valerie Murray.
Junior Jill Townsend of Okanogan is projected to start at wing on the Gonzaga women’s basketball team.
The Zags will be filling three spots on the roster with the graduation of Brewster’s Chandler Smith, plus Laura Stockton and Zyukera Rice.
The team got a head start on the season by going 4-0 in games in Europe this summer.
Townsend is back after a severe injury in the WCC semifinals.
Also projected as starters are Katie Campbell at guard and Jessie Loera at point.
Back are the Wirth twins, LeeAnne and Jenn, as forwards.
Sixth off the bench appears to be center AnaMaria Virjoghe.
Most state parks in Okanogan and Ferry counties will close soon for the winter.
Washington State Parks announced its 2019-2020 winter schedule, with more than 100 parks remaining open for camping or day-use activities.
The winter schedule is available online at www.parks.state.wa.us/winterschedule.
Local parks’ schedules include:
- Alta Lake – Campground closed from Oct. 31 to April 1, 2020. Day use and watercraft launch areas also are closed.
- Bridgeport – Open through winter.
- Conconully – Campground, day use area and watercraft launch closed from Oct. 31 to April 1, 2020.
- Curlew Lake – Campground and day use areas closed from Oct. 31 to April 1, 2020, although snow conditions may influence reopening dates. The boat ramp remains open for fishing.
- Pearrygin Lake – Campground open partially for dry camping; day use area remains open. Watercraft access is closed from Oct. 31 to April 7, 2020, although snow conditions may influence the reopening date. The parking area and roads will be plowed and maintained for day hiking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing. A Sno-Park permit is required from Nov. 1 to April 1, 2020.
Washington State Parks also is accepting reservations for some parks for arrival dates between May 15 and Sept. 15, 2020. Parks accepting year-round camping reservations are Bay View, Belfair, Cape Disappointment, Dash Point, Deception Pass, Dosewallips, Fort Casey, Fort Worden, Grayland Beach, Ike Kinswa, Kanaskat-Palmer, Kitsap Memorial, Lake Chelan, Millersylvania, Ocean City, Pacific Beach and Rasar.
For parks that remain open but don’t accept reservations for the winter, campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis only. More information is at parks.state.wa.us/223/Reservations.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has established rules for fluorescent hunter pink.
During the 2019 legislative session, the state Legislature passed Senate Bill 5148 that allows hunters to wear fluorescent hunter pink. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission recently adopted rules to implement the legislation, which allows hunters to wear fluorescent hunter pink, fluorescent hunter orange or both. Several other states have passed laws allowing hunters to wear pink clothing for safety.
“Hunters must follow the same requirements as hunter orange if they wear hunter pink,” said David Whipple, department hunter education division manager. “If you hunt during a season that requires visible clothing, you’re required to wear a minimum of 400 square inches above the waist that is visible from all sides.”
A hat, by itself, does not meet the requirement. Hunters may wear fluorescent hunter orange and fluorescent hunter pink on different garments or the same garment. As with hunter orange, a camouflage hunter pink pattern is legal as long as it is fluorescent. Hunters can find more information on hunter pink at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/ethics-safety/hunter-orange.
“This legislation follows that of numerous other states across the country and simply gives Washington hunters an additional color option to be seen while out in the field,” said Jen Syrowitz, Washington Outdoor Women Director. “And, if one grandfather in pink inspires his granddaughter to explore the outdoors, that is a great supplementary outcome.”
Since the department began requiring hunters to wear hunter orange, as well as pass a hunter education class, hunting incidents have declined significantly in Washington.
“We’re excited to add this new option for our hunters,” added Whipple. “Many hunters, regardless of gender or age, are looking forward to wearing fluorescent hunter pink.”
Those who wish to learn more about hunter safety can visit our hunting education and requirements page at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
