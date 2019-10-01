Omak’s trip to Montana canceled by storm
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board voted on Sept. 23 to approve three venues to host the 2019 WIAA Football State Championships.
The six championship games will be held at Sparks Stadium (Puyallup), Harry E. Lang Stadium (Lakewood) and Mount Tahoma Stadium (Tacoma).
All games will be scheduled as doubleheaders on Saturday, Dec. 7, with the first game kicking off at noon, followed by a 4 p.m. start for the second.
Mount Tahoma Stadium will host the 1B and 4A Championships, Sparks Stadium will host the 3A and 2A Championships while Harry E. Lang Stadium will host the 1A and 2B Championships.
The three stadiums are located within 13 miles of one another, which will allow fans the possibility to see multiple games during the day. A ticket purchased at any location will provide valid entry for all three sites.
Games were moved from the Tacoma Dome, where they’ve been played since 1995, because of rising rental fees and a revised seating configuration.
A search started in May for alternate sites.
1B Championship: Mount Tahoma Stadium - (Tacoma) – noon
2B Championship: Harry E. Lang Stadium - (Lakewood) – 4 p.m.
1A Championship: Harry E. Lang Stadium - (Lakewood) – noon
2A Championship: Sparks Stadium – (Puyallup) – 4 p.m.
3A Championship: Sparks Stadium – (Puyallup) – noon
4A Championship: Mount Tahoma Stadium - (Tacoma) – 4 p.m.
The Omak High School cross country team learned Thursday of an incoming winter storm that would put snow on passes along the route to the Mountain West Classic planned Sept. 28 at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula.
On Friday I learned of a big winter storm dubbed “historically significant” predicted for the northern Rocky Mountains from Friday to Sunday.
The prediction was for 15 to 36 inches of snow, with even higher tallies in the mountains.
On top of the snow, blizzard conditions were predicted with winds as strong as tropical-storm-force and gusts at hurricane-force.
Omak’s trip was canceled.
Tim Norman led the way with 9,440 points during Tuesday pinochle night Sept. 25 at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 9,440, Tim Norman. 7,870, Mike Serles. 7,780, Lisa Turner. 7,420, Valerie Murray.
Partners with 300 pinochle: George Dunckel and Lisa Turner; George Dunckel and Dick Fuller; Bill Bruton and Vicki Harlan; Valerie Murray and George Dunckel; Tim Norman and Gail Norman; Pat Byrd and Buck Workman; Tim Norman and Alvin Wadkins; Tim Norman and Buck Workman.
Three partners finished with round robins during pinochle Sept. 17.
Partners with a round robin: Vicki Harlan and Debbie Nuehring; Valerie Murray and Tommye Robbins; Bill Bruton and JoAnn Harrison.
High scores: 7,760, tie, Alvin Wadkins and Joe Feddersen. 7,600, Lisa Turner. 7,530, Dee Tarnowski.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Alvin Wadkins and Buck Workman; Joe Feddersen and Buck Workman; Dee Tarnowski and Joe Feddersen; Boyd Walton and Alvin Wadkins; Tim Norman and Norma Lawson; Tim Norman and Bill Bruton; Bill Bruton and Tommye Robbins; Tim Norman and Alvin Wadkins; Bill Bruton and Buck Workman; Millie Jewell and Debbie Nuehring; Tim Norman and Lisa Turner.
An Omak High School football mini-cheer camp, for girls and boys in kindergarten to eighth grade, will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 15, 16 and 17 at East Elementary School gym.
The annual Bouncin' for Boobies coed softball tournament returns Oct. 5-6 at The Plex in Okanogan.
The Bouncin' for Boobies Facebook page, where you can follow fundraising for those fighting cancer in Okanogan County, says "Support the Fighters, Admire the survivors and Honor the taken.”
Washington Cross Country Coaches Poll
As of Sept. 29)
1A
Boys - 4, Cashmere; 6, Cascade. Girls - 7, Cashmere.
1B/2B
Boys - 3, Manson; 5, Brewster; 11, Liberty Bell. Girls - 1, Liberty Bell; 12, Republic.
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
