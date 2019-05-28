ACH’s Bradshaw named 1B athlete of the week
Trinity Wood of Okanogan was named a female finalist May 20 in the WIAA, Dairy Farmers of Washington and Les Schwab Tires seventh annual Smart Choices Scholarship.
Besides the winners, Jordan Moehrle of Colton and Zach Victor of Federal Way, who received $5,000 scholarships, eight finalists like Wood received $1,000 scholarships.
Other female finalists include Angelica Guzman, Pasco High School; Kayla Guzman, Othello High School; Kaitlyn Ream, Christian Faith High School.
Male finalists included Lorenzo Alvarado, Wapato High School; Austin Apperson, Adna High School; Liam Payne, Sequim High School; Christopher Penner, Capital High School.
- - -
Sarah Bradshaw of the Almira/Coulee-Hartline fastpitch team was named the state class 1B top girl athlete for week 35 (May 5-11) by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and Wendy's.
Bradshaw, a senior, pitched in two playoff games May 10, winning both to improve her record this season to 13-1 with seven shutouts. She struck out 19 batters in 12 inning of work and was 2 for 4 in both games as the leadoff hitter.
Each week throughout the school year, the WIAA recognizes varsity athletes who exhibited an outstanding performance for the previous week (based off of nominations).
All varsity level students in good academic standing at their schools are eligible to receive the WIAA/Wendy's Athlete of the Week Award. Students may win the award once during any given academic year.
Nominations are open to athletic administrators, coaches, fans and members of the media, with a weekly deadline of Tuesday at noon PT.
_ _ _
Roy Taylor of Malott took best of show in the Tough Truck races May 17 in the Omak Stampede Arena.
Levi Lopez of Riverside had the fastest time.
“We had a good turnout with both Tough Trucks and race cars/trucks,” spokeswoman Brianne Gates said. “We will be having another race in the spring of 2020. We will do Tough Trucks on Friday night again and racing on Saturday.”
Carl Herriman of Omak took first in full-size truck and Jordan Montanye of Tonasket was first in the compact class in Outlaw Motorsports racing Saturday.
Tough Truck competition Friday:
Best of show - Roy Taylor, Malott
Fastest time - Levi Lopez, Riverside.
Outlaw Motorsports results Saturday:
Full size
First - Carl Herriman, Omak.
Second - Chris Jack, Twisp.
Third - Noah Olmstead, Tonasket.
Compact
First - Jordan Montanye, Tonasket.
Second – Chad Booker, Omak.
Third – Frank Cline, Tonasket.
_ _ _
Vashon Island eliminated Bridgeport, 1-0, in the Round of 16 at the 1B/2B/1A state soccer tournament May 15.
Vashon Island then eliminated Connell, 2-1, on May 18 to reach the Final Four and a game against Lakeside on the first day of state, May 24, at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner.
Lakeside opened with a 2-1 win over Royal and then beat Caribou Trail League champion Cascade, 3-2 ,in the quarterfinals.
On the other side of the bracket, Overlake and Winlock/Toledo will meet in a semifinal.
Finals are May 25.
The Mustangs (15-3) graduate nine seniors including Rafael Martinez, Alejandro Zarate, Daniel Valdovinos, Christian Aguilar, Alexis Valdovinos, Osvaldo Orozco, Romero Espino, Diego Martinez and Tony Ruiz.
_ _ _
Lia Turner and Vicki Harlan had a round robin during pinochle Tuesday, May 14, at the Eagles in Okanogan.
High scores: 8,290, Norma Lawson. 7,830, Pat Byrd. 7,460, JoAnn Harrison. 7,360, Tommye Robbins.
Partners with 300 pinochle: Bill Bruton and Lisa Turner; Tommye Robbins and JoAnn Harrison; Bill Bruton and Valerie Murray; Diana Sauceda and Pat Byrd; Ida Laurie and Norma Lawson; Debbie Nuehring and Dick Fuller (twice); Vicki Harlan and Gail Norman; Ida Laurie and Pat Byrd; Vickie Harlan and Gail Norman; Lisa Turner and JoAnn Harrison.
The results are in for the 3-on-3 basketball tournament May 11 competed in conjunction with May Fest in Oroville
Winning teams:
Girls
U12 – Tigers
U14 – Tropic Like It’s Hot
Boys
U12 – Fear the T
U14 – ENT Tigers
Men
High school - Johnny’s Body Shop
Men’s open – Too Old For This
_ _ _
The Okanogan Valley Running Club will have an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the Inspire Nutrition office at the Warehouse Gym, 1404 Ironwood St., Oroville.
Boat owners can get their vessels decontaminated from aquatic invasive species, free of charge, at a new facility scheduled to open June 1 in Ephrata.
Properly decontaminating boats can prevent hundreds of millions of dollars in environmental and economic damages caused by aquatic invasive species.
Aquatic invasive species are marine, estuarine or freshwater organisms that invade ecosystems beyond their natural historic range, and can negatively impact water quality, power and irrigation systems, native wildlife, and recreation opportunities.
The new station, located in the parking lot of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Regional Office, 1550 Alder St. N.W., Ephrata, was funded by a $285,000 grant from the state Recreation and Conservation Office.
_ _ _
Applications for the 2019-21 WIAA LEAP Committee are due May 31st.
Applicants must be current sophomores (entering their junior year in the fall of 2019).
Students who exhibit leadership qualities and are actively involved in WIAA athletics and activities are encouraged to apply.
Eight incoming juniors will be selected to join the LEAP Committee and will serve a two-year term spanning their junior and senior years.
The LEAP (Leadership through Education, Activities and Personal Development) Committee meets five or six times throughout the school year to engage in leadership activities, visit with guest speakers and collaborate on various service projects.
All travel expenses associated with attending the meetings are reimbursed by WIAA.
The summer after their junior year, LEAP Committee members attend a summer retreat designed to strengthen leadership skills and set LEAP Committee goals for the upcoming school year.
If LEAP Committee members meet all criteria expected of them over their two-year term, they each receive a $500 scholarship to the institution of choice upon graduation.
In addition to an online application (www.wiaa.com/leapapplication.aspx), applicants are asked to submit a short, creative video personal statement. Please encourage your sophomores to apply.
Those with questions can contact Andy Knapp at aknapp@wiaa.com
Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.