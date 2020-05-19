TONASKET - The U.S. Forest Service-hosted Kids Free Fishing Day event, normally held at Bonaparte Lake, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The event was planned for June 13.
“We hope to resume this fun-filled event in June 2021,” said an announcement from the Tonasket Ranger District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.