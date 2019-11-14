Lake Roosevelt works way into finals match
BREWSTER - Brewster turned back Lake Roosevelt 3-1 for the 2B District 6 volleyball championship Nov. 5.
The Bears (15-1) were to play Tri-Cities Prep (13-3), No. 1 team from District 5, in a crossover match Thursday, Nov. 7, at Wenatchee High School.
Both teams were to earn berths to state.
The Bears, which were the Central Washington 2B League champs, topped the Raiders 21-25, 25-8, 25-20 and 25-11 in the district finals match.
Lake Roosevelt, which finished third in league, upset second-place Liberty Bell 3-0 in the semifinals Nov. 2 to reach the match against Brewster.
“As you can see, we have a problem with consistency. When we are playing at a fast tempo we are at our best,” said Raider coach Teri Sue Reed.
That could be seen in winning the first set and coming close in the third set.
“When the game slows down, we tend to lose momentum,” said Reed. “We are fully loaded offensively but struggle a bit on defense.”
Lake Roosevelt (12-4), seeded No. 2 from District 6, was to play Mabton (11-3), seeded No. 4 from District 5, on Thursday, with the winner to state and the loser out.
The Raiders last appeared in state in 1991, or 28 years ago. In all, Lake Roosevelt has been to state four times since 1978, never reaching a trophy match.
Lake Roosevelt stats: Mikaylah Thompson 12 kills, three serving aces: Audrey Hansen three blocks; Jozlyn Hansen seven digs; Megan Abel 15 assists.
Brewster stats: Abi Boesel 35 assists, 2 kills, 13/14 serving w/5 aces; Sammi Emigh 10 kills, 14/15 serving; Karste Wright 13 kills, 18/18 serving w/5 aces; Brooklynne Boesel 15 kills, 20/20 serving w/3 aces; Anah Wulf 2 kills, 11/14 serving w/1 aces; Vicky Sanchez 11/13 serving
Brewster topped Waterville-Mansfield in the semifinals 25-18, 25-5 and 25-13 on Nov. 2.
Brewster stats: Abi Boesel 32 assists, 4 kills, 6/6 serving; Sammi Emigh 6 kills, 16/14 serving w/1 ace; Karste Wright 12 kills, 19/21 serving w/7 aces; Brooklynne Boesel 12 kills, 8/8 serving w/4 aces; Anah Wulf 3 kills, 1/1 serving; Vicky Sanchez 11/12 serving w/4 aces; Cynthia Sanchez 6/6.
Brewster finished fifth in state last year.
The Bears reached state every year from 2014 to 2017, but did not place.
Brewster finished seventh in 2010 and first appeared in state in 1989 (eight total state appearances).
Liberty Bell (11-6), seeded No. 4 from District 6, was to play Walla Walla Valley Academy (17-2-1), seeded No. 2 from District 5, in a crossover match Thursday. The loser was out, the winner advances to a state match on Thursday.
Five teams from the crossover matches reach state Nov. 14-15 at the Yakima SunDome.
Post season:
2B District 6 tournament
Nov. 2
Game 1: Lake Roosevelt (3) over Tonasket (6), loser out.
Game 2: Waterville-Mansfield (5) over Manson (4), loser out
Game 3: Lake Roosevelt over Liberty Bell (2)
Game 4: Brewster (1) over Waterville-Mansfield.
Nov. 5
Nov. 5: Brewster 3, Lake Roosevelt 1
Game 5: Waterville-Mansfield 3, Liberty Bell 1
District 5/6 crossover matches at Wenatchee High School
Nov. 7
Game 1: Mabton (4) v Lake Roosevelt (2), 3 p.m. Winner to state, loser out
Game 2: Liberty Bell (4) v Walla Walla Valley Academy (2), 5 p.m. Winner to state, loser out.
Game 3: Kittitas (3) v Waterville-Mansfield (3), 6:30 p.m. Winner to state, loser out.
Game 4 championship: Brewster (1) v Tri-Cities Prep (1), 7 p.m. Both to state
