WINTHROP – Lake Roosevelt ended Tonasket’s volleyball season with a 25-7, 25-18 and 25-17 win at the 2B District 6 tournament Nov. 2.
“It was a tough loss,” Tonasket coach Jayden Hawkins said. “I’m sad to see the season end. The Lady Tigers worked hard this year to get better every practice and game. We lose six seniors this year who have given a lot to the program and will leave big holes to fill on the team.”
Seniors include Vannessa Keller, Jewel Keller, Maisie Ramon, Rubi Capote, Christina Torres and Sarah Roach.
Tonasket stats: V. Keller 5/7 serving 1 ace. 3 kills. 1.5 blocks. 9 digs; J. Keller 7/7 serving 3 aces. 1 kill. 5 blocks. 4 digs; M. Ramon 3/4 serving 1 ace. 1 kill. 1.5 blocks. 7 digs; S. Alexander 7/8 serving 1 ace; A. Attwood 9/10 serving 1 ace. 2 blocks; C. Torres 3/4 serving. 1 kill; S. Crutcher 10 digs; M. Cordova 7 digs.
Omak 3, Cascade 0
OMAK – Omak knocked off Cascade, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19 in a league match Oct. 29.
Omak stats: Sidney Nichols 11 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs, 1 assist; Hannah Schneider 5 kills, 4 blocks, 1 ace; Trinity Fjellman 4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs, 2 aces; Tyler Worden 18/18 serving, 4 aces, 21 set assists, 6 digs, 1 kill; Faith Ross 13/13 serving, 10 digs.
Chelan 3, Okanogan 0
OKANOGAN – League-leading Chelan topped second-place Okanogan 25-8, 25-10 and 25-11 in a league match Oct. 29.
“We end league play 6-2 and finished in second place,” said Okanogan coach Ray Cross.
Okanogan stats: Jenna Radke 5 kills; Renea Taylor 4 kills.
“We are the second seed in the District 6 playoffs,” said Cross. “They take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. (against Chelan) at Wenatchee High School.”
ACH 3, Valley Christian 0
SPOKANE - Almira/Coulee-Hartline made quick work of Valley Christian 25-8, 25-12 and 25-12 in a league match Oct. 29.
“This was the Warriors’ last regular season game,” said ACH coach Katie Walsh. “The win put them undefeated in league for the South of District 7, taking the No. 1 seed and hosting the first round of Districts on Nov. 7.
ACH stats: Maddie Murray 10 kills, six digs, two blocks; Mimi Isaak 26 assists; Haley Evers five serving aces; Austyn Kenney two blocks.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Soap Lake 0
COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt sewed up second place in the Central Washington 2B League with a 3-0 sweep of Soap Lake on Oct. 29.
Chelan 3, Omak 0
CHELAN – League-leading Chelan knocked off Omak 25-9, 25-10 and 25-11 in a league match Oct. 31.
“I felt the girls played well against a very tough team who happens to be ranked No. 2 in the state right now,” Omak coach Shannon O’Dell said.
The Pioneers play either Cashmere or Cascade in a loser-out, 1A District 6 match at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Wenatchee High School.
“I feel that Omak is in a good spot for Saturday,” said O’Dell. “We will be preparing all this week for tough matches before we play Saturday. The girls know not to just expect good things to happen, and are mentally and physically preparing for this.
“We need to bring our A game and Omak girls are very capable of doing that. We are expecting to play tough teams and really, it’s anybody’s game. We need to work for every point, not let up, and play as a team. If we do this, I think it could be a really good night for us.”
Omak stats: Emma Haeberle 4 kills 1 block 5 digs; Hannah Schneider 1 kill 5 blocks; Trinity Fjellman 6 digs; Faith Ross 6 digs; Tyler Worden 10 digs, 7 set assists, 1 kill, 3 blocks.
Selkirk 3, Republic 0
REPUBLIC - Selkirk stopped Republic 27-25, 25-11 and 25-17 in a league match Nov. 2.
Kacie Harman had 19 digs and seven kills for the Tigers.
Selkirk 3, Curlew 0
CURLEW – Selkirk held off a hard-fighting Curlew squad 25-19, 25-13 and 25-20 in a league match Nov. 2.
District play is at No. 1 sites next week.
Curlew plays Odessa at 2 .m. at Selkirk.
“If we win, we play at 7 p.m.,” said coach Bonnie Grumbach. “If we lose, we play at 5:30 p.m.”
Curlew stats: Korin Baker 14 kills, ace; Abi Beedle ace; Hannah McIrvin five blocks; Taylor Ringstad five digs; Erikah Lindgren five digs; Maddie Calhoun six assists.
Curlew 3, Cusick 0
CUSICK – Curlew swept Cusick 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18 in a league match Nov. 2.
Curlew stats: Korin Baker 11 kills; Abi Beedle two aces, four digs; Emma Lena Baker two aces, seven assists, four digs; Hannah McIrvin three blocks.
Tonasket 3, Oroville 0
OROVILLE – Tonasket stopped Oroville 25-15, 25-21 and 25-21 in a league match Oct. 29.
“The last game of the season is always a sad time losing players who you have been coaching for four years,” said Oroville coach Nicole Hugus. “I will miss my senior players next year - Taralynn Fox and Julyssa Alvarez. But I am excited for their future and know they will do great.
“The girls played hard but lost to Tonasket in three. It was a tight game but just not enough.”
Oroville stats: Taralynn Fox 13/14 serving, ace, 24/24 passing, 9/12 hitting, two kills; Savannah Berg 9/9 serving. Kensie Hugus 6/8 serving, 25/26 passing, 15/19 hitting, five kills, block. Julyssa Alvarez 33/35 passing, 12/13 hitting, two kills.
Tonasket stats were not available.
Pateros 3, Wilson Creek 2
WILSON CREEK – League-leading Pateros edged Wilson Creek, 3-2, on Oct. 29.
The teams swapped sites earlier this season because of a transportation issue, said Pateros AD Marcus Stennes.
Republic 3, Inchelium 0
REPUBLIC - Republic swept Inchelium 25-12, 25-13 and 15-15 on Oct. 29.
Liberty Bell 3, Bridgeport 0
WINTHROP – Liberty Bell blew past Bridgeport 25-13, 25-7 and 25-11 in a league match Oc. 28.
In the last match of the regular season for the Nannies, teams played a five-set junior varsity match where the Mountain Lions prevailed. The second and fourth sets were played with the c-squad.
Liberty Bell won 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6 and 25-20.
Caribou Trail League
(As of Nov. 4)
Chelan 8 0 15 0
Okanogan 6 2 11 3
Omak 4 4 10 4
Cascade 1 6 1 12
Cashmere 0 7 2 11
Nov. 5
Cascade at Cashmere
Nov. 9
1A District 6 at Wenatchee High School
Game 1: Okanogan (2) v. Chelan (1), 3 p.m., winner No. 1
Game 2: CTL No. 4 (Cashmere or Cascade) v. Omak (3), 5 p.m., loser out
Game 3: Loser Game 1 v. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m. Winner No. 2, loser out.
1A State Nov. 15-16 at SunDome in Yakima
CWB 1B
Pateros 12 0 12 3
Wilson Creek 9 2 9 4
Entiat 8 3 10 5
Riverside Christian 6 6 7 8
Cascade Christian 3 9 3 9
MLCA 2 9 2 9
Easton 0 11 0 11
Nov. 7, CWB 1B at Quincy High School
Game 1: Wilson Creek (CWB 2) v. Pateros (CWB 1), winner No. 1
Game 2: Riverside Christian v Entiat (CWB No. 3), loser out
Game 3: Loser Game 1 v Winner Game 2; winner No. 2 to state; loser out
CWB 2B
Brewster 8 0 13 1
Liberty Bell 7 1 11 4
Lake Roosevelt 6 2 10 3
Manson 5 3 10 5
W-M 4 4 7 7
Tonasket 3 5 6 8
Soap Lake 2 6 3 10
Oroville 1 7 1 13
Bridgeport 0 8 0 15
District
Nov. 2
Game 1: LR 3, Tonasket 0, loser out
Game 2: Waterville-Mansfield (CWB 5) v Manson (CWB 4), loser out
Game 3: LR v. Liberty Bell (CWB 2)
Game 4: Winner Game 2 v Brewster (CWB No. 1)
Nov. 5 at Brewster
District 6 2B tournament wraps up at Brewster.
Game 5: Liberty Bell (2) v. Waterville-Mansfield (5), 5 p.m. Winner No. 3 seed to District 5/6 crossover games Nov. 7 at Wenatchee HS. Loser No. 5.
Game 6 championship: Brewster (1) v. Lake Roosevelt (3), 7 p.m. Winner No. 1, guaranteed berth to state and plays crossover with No. 1 EWAC/District 5 No. 1 at Wenatchee.
Second place is No. 2 seed into crossovers Nov. 7 at Wenatchee HS.
Crossover matches started at 3 p.m. followed by matches at 5 and 6:30 (in small gym) and championship at 7 p.m.
Five teams in crossovers to gain playoff berths to state Nov. 14-15 at the Yakima SunDome.
Nov. 7
Crossover, 2B District 5/6 at Wenatchee High School
Game 1: CWB No. 1 v. EWAC No. 1, 3 p.m. Both to state
Game 2: EWAC No. 4 v. CWB No. 2, tbd. Winner to state, loser out.
Game 3: EWAC No. 3 v. CWB No. 3, tbd. Winner to state, loser out.
Game 4: CWB No. 4 v. EWAC No. 2, tbd. Winner to state, loset out.
CWB 1B District 6 at Quincy
Game 1: CWB No. 2 v. Pateros, 1:30 p.m. Winner No. 1 to state
Game 2: Riverside Christian v. CWB No. 3, 1:30 p.m.. Loser out.
Game 3: Winner Game 2 v. Loser Game 1, 3:30 p.m. Winner No. 2 to state. Loser out.
(No. 2 Wilson Creek plays No. 3 Entiat on Tuesday to determine No. 2 and No. 3 from CWB)
Northeast 1B North
Selkirk 13 2 13 2
Northport 12 4 12 4
Curlew 11 5 11 5
Republic 5 7 7 7
Cusick 6 9 6 9
Inchelium 2 11 2 12
Northeast 1B South
ACH 13 0 18 1
Odessa 9 2 15 5
Valley Christian 5 6 5 7
Wellpinit 3 11 3 11
Harrington 0 13 2 13
