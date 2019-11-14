Okanogan reaches 1A state

WENATCHEE – The Okanogan volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match with league-champion Chelan then edged Omak, 3-2, at the district tournament to earn a berth to 1A state.

Okanogan (12-4) opens the 16-team state tournament against No. 2-ranked King’s (26-3) at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Yakima SunDome.

“Wow, what a night,” said Okanogan coach Ray Cross. “The Omak, Okanogan match was one for the ages. With a winner to a state match, the stakes could not have been higher. Both teams squared off and fought with all they had.”

The Bulldogs pulled out the win 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-11.

“I really have to hand it to Omak they really came out to play,” said Cross. “They were well coached and had an awesome game plan.

“After falling behind two sets to one, the Bulldogs dug deep. (They) showed a lot of heart and pulled off the victory. I could not be more proud of our girls.”

Cross said what worked against Omak in two previous matches was not working in the third battle.

“They had a great block working against our outsides and dug a lot a balls,” said Cross. “This is where I hand it to my girls and coaching staff. We came up with a new plan and inserted Katie Serles to give us another set of hands. We moved the sets a little and added some new angles. That really got the hitters going.”

Okanogan stats: Renea Taylor 27 kills; Jenna Radke 26 kills; Becca Hawley 20 kills; Linda Rodriguez 26 digs, 2.30 passing rate; Anna Arroyo passing 1.60. Izzy Buchert 53 assists.

1A District 6 at Wenatchee

Game 1: Chelan (1) 3, Okanogan (2) 0, winner No. 1 to state

Game 2: Omak (3) 3, Cascade (4) 1, loser out

Game 3: Okanogan 3, Omak 2, winner No. 2 to state, loser out

First round of 1A state Nov. 15:

Game 1: King’s Way Christian v. Overlake

Game 2: Freeman v. La Salle

Game 3: Charles Wright v. Lynden Christian

Game 4: Zillah v. No. 1 ranked Chelan (15-1-1)

Game 5: Goldendale v. Lakeside

Game 6: Nooksack Valley v. Bellevue Christian

Game 7: Meridian v. Castle Rock

Game 8: Okanogan v. King’s

Bears, Raiders advance

WENATCHEE - Lake Roosevelt and Brewster advanced from the District 5/6 tournament to the state 2B tournament Nov. 14-15 at Yakima’s SunDome.

The Raiders (13-4), which reached state with a 3-0 win over Mabton at district, takes on Kalama (11-6) at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at state.

Brewster (15-2) which fell 3-0 to Tri-Cities Prep in the district championship, opens state against Colfax (12-5) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Liberty Bell (11-6), which finished second in league, did not advance after falling 3-0 to Walla Walla Valley Academy in a loser-out match at district.

Nov. 7, Thursday at Wenatchee HS

Game 1: Lake Roosevelt (2) 3, Mabton (4) 0, loser out

Game 2: Walla Walla Valley Academy (2) 3, Liberty Bell (4) 0, loser out

Game 3: Kittitas (3) 3, Waterville-Mansfield (3) 0, loser out

Game 4 championship, both to state: Tri-Cities Prep (1) 3, Brewster (1) 0.

State 2B state tournament Nov. 14-15:

Game 1: Lake Roosevelt v. Kalama 11:45 a.m.

Game 2: Chewelah v. Tri-Cities Prep

Game 3: Toutle Lake v. Crosspoint Academy

Game 4: Kittitas v. Northwest Christian-Colbert

Game 5: Colfax v. Brewster, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Willapa Valley v. La Conner

Game 7: Wahkiakum v. Liberty-Spangle

Game 8: Walla Walla Valley Academy v. Mossyrock

Pateros reaches 1B state

QUINCY – Pateros turned back Riverside Christian of Yakima to earn the second seed from the 1B District 6 tournament Nov. 9.

No score was posted.

The Billygoats (13-4) open state against Neah Bay (16-5) at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Yakima SunDome.

1B District 6 at Quincy

Game 1: Wilson Creek (1) 3, Pateros (1) 1, winner No. 1 to state

Game 2: Riverside Christian (4) 3, Entiat (3) , loser out

Game 3: Pateros over Riverside Christian, winner No. 2 to state, loser out.

State 1B Nov. 14

Game 1: Klickitat/Glenwood v. Mount Vernon Christian

Game 2: Providence Classical Christian v. Oakesdale

Game 3: Pateros v. Neah Bay, 8 a.m.

Game 4: Odessa v. Three Rivers Christian

Game 5: Shoreline Christian v. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 9:45 a.m.

Game 6: Firm Foundation v. Puget Sound Adventist

Game 7: Pomeroy v. Naselle

Game 8: Grace Academy v. Wilson Creek

ACH advances to 1B state

SELKIRK – Almira/Coulee-Hartline earned the No. 1 seed to state after knocking off Selkirk 3-0 at the District 7 tournament Nov. 9.

Odessa would blank Selkirk, 3-0, for the second seed to state.

District 7 at Northwest Christian - Colbert

Nov. 9

Odessa 3, Republic 0, loser out

Curlew 3, Northport 2, loser out

ACH 3, Selkirk 0, winner No. 1 to state

Odessa 3, Curlew, loser out

Odessa 3, Selkirk 0 winner No. 2 to state, loser out

First round of District 7

Nov. 7

Odessa 3, Curlew 0

ACH 3, Republic 0

Republic 3, Valley Christian 1

Curlew 3, Wellpinit 0

Selkirk 3, Odessa 0

ACH 3, Northport 0

