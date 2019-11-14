Okanogan reaches 1A state
WENATCHEE – The Okanogan volleyball team dropped a 3-0 match with league-champion Chelan then edged Omak, 3-2, at the district tournament to earn a berth to 1A state.
Okanogan (12-4) opens the 16-team state tournament against No. 2-ranked King’s (26-3) at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Yakima SunDome.
“Wow, what a night,” said Okanogan coach Ray Cross. “The Omak, Okanogan match was one for the ages. With a winner to a state match, the stakes could not have been higher. Both teams squared off and fought with all they had.”
The Bulldogs pulled out the win 25-14, 22-25, 22-25, 25-21 and 15-11.
“I really have to hand it to Omak they really came out to play,” said Cross. “They were well coached and had an awesome game plan.
“After falling behind two sets to one, the Bulldogs dug deep. (They) showed a lot of heart and pulled off the victory. I could not be more proud of our girls.”
Cross said what worked against Omak in two previous matches was not working in the third battle.
“They had a great block working against our outsides and dug a lot a balls,” said Cross. “This is where I hand it to my girls and coaching staff. We came up with a new plan and inserted Katie Serles to give us another set of hands. We moved the sets a little and added some new angles. That really got the hitters going.”
Okanogan stats: Renea Taylor 27 kills; Jenna Radke 26 kills; Becca Hawley 20 kills; Linda Rodriguez 26 digs, 2.30 passing rate; Anna Arroyo passing 1.60. Izzy Buchert 53 assists.
1A District 6 at Wenatchee
Game 1: Chelan (1) 3, Okanogan (2) 0, winner No. 1 to state
Game 2: Omak (3) 3, Cascade (4) 1, loser out
Game 3: Okanogan 3, Omak 2, winner No. 2 to state, loser out
First round of 1A state Nov. 15:
Game 1: King’s Way Christian v. Overlake
Game 2: Freeman v. La Salle
Game 3: Charles Wright v. Lynden Christian
Game 4: Zillah v. No. 1 ranked Chelan (15-1-1)
Game 5: Goldendale v. Lakeside
Game 6: Nooksack Valley v. Bellevue Christian
Game 7: Meridian v. Castle Rock
Game 8: Okanogan v. King’s
Bears, Raiders advance
WENATCHEE - Lake Roosevelt and Brewster advanced from the District 5/6 tournament to the state 2B tournament Nov. 14-15 at Yakima’s SunDome.
The Raiders (13-4), which reached state with a 3-0 win over Mabton at district, takes on Kalama (11-6) at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at state.
Brewster (15-2) which fell 3-0 to Tri-Cities Prep in the district championship, opens state against Colfax (12-5) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Liberty Bell (11-6), which finished second in league, did not advance after falling 3-0 to Walla Walla Valley Academy in a loser-out match at district.
Nov. 7, Thursday at Wenatchee HS
Game 1: Lake Roosevelt (2) 3, Mabton (4) 0, loser out
Game 2: Walla Walla Valley Academy (2) 3, Liberty Bell (4) 0, loser out
Game 3: Kittitas (3) 3, Waterville-Mansfield (3) 0, loser out
Game 4 championship, both to state: Tri-Cities Prep (1) 3, Brewster (1) 0.
State 2B state tournament Nov. 14-15:
Game 1: Lake Roosevelt v. Kalama 11:45 a.m.
Game 2: Chewelah v. Tri-Cities Prep
Game 3: Toutle Lake v. Crosspoint Academy
Game 4: Kittitas v. Northwest Christian-Colbert
Game 5: Colfax v. Brewster, 1:30 p.m.
Game 6: Willapa Valley v. La Conner
Game 7: Wahkiakum v. Liberty-Spangle
Game 8: Walla Walla Valley Academy v. Mossyrock
Pateros reaches 1B state
QUINCY – Pateros turned back Riverside Christian of Yakima to earn the second seed from the 1B District 6 tournament Nov. 9.
No score was posted.
The Billygoats (13-4) open state against Neah Bay (16-5) at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Yakima SunDome.
1B District 6 at Quincy
Game 1: Wilson Creek (1) 3, Pateros (1) 1, winner No. 1 to state
Game 2: Riverside Christian (4) 3, Entiat (3) , loser out
Game 3: Pateros over Riverside Christian, winner No. 2 to state, loser out.
State 1B Nov. 14
Game 1: Klickitat/Glenwood v. Mount Vernon Christian
Game 2: Providence Classical Christian v. Oakesdale
Game 3: Pateros v. Neah Bay, 8 a.m.
Game 4: Odessa v. Three Rivers Christian
Game 5: Shoreline Christian v. Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 9:45 a.m.
Game 6: Firm Foundation v. Puget Sound Adventist
Game 7: Pomeroy v. Naselle
Game 8: Grace Academy v. Wilson Creek
ACH advances to 1B state
SELKIRK – Almira/Coulee-Hartline earned the No. 1 seed to state after knocking off Selkirk 3-0 at the District 7 tournament Nov. 9.
Odessa would blank Selkirk, 3-0, for the second seed to state.
District 7 at Northwest Christian - Colbert
Nov. 9
Odessa 3, Republic 0, loser out
Curlew 3, Northport 2, loser out
ACH 3, Selkirk 0, winner No. 1 to state
Odessa 3, Curlew, loser out
Odessa 3, Selkirk 0 winner No. 2 to state, loser out
First round of District 7
Nov. 7
Odessa 3, Curlew 0
ACH 3, Republic 0
Republic 3, Valley Christian 1
Curlew 3, Wellpinit 0
Selkirk 3, Odessa 0
ACH 3, Northport 0
