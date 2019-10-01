Liberty Bell, Lake Roosevelt place
QUINCY – Omak topped Okanogan to take the silver bracket at the Okanogan Invitational volleyball tournament Sept. 28.
Ephrata topped Liberty Bell for third and fourth places in the silver bracket.
Connell edged Lake Roosevelt for first in the bronze bracket. Mabton beat Yakama Tribal in the 3-4 match.
In the gold bracket, Anacortes beat Nooksack Valley for the championship. In 3-4, Quincy topped Kittitas.
In the copper bracket, Highland beat Cle Elum. Warden finished third.
Omak had 2-0 wins over Cle Elum, Yakama Tribal, Liberty Bell and in the final over Okanogan.
“Omak’s only loss for the day was to Nooksack Valley (0-2)” in pool play, said Pioneer coach Shannon O’Dell.
Play started at 8 a.m. in four pools from which the divisions were formed for final play.
Liberty Bell was in pool A with Quincy, Mabton and Warden.
Pool B included Ephrata, Connell, Kittitas and Highland.
Omak was in pool C with Nooksack Valley, Yakama Tribal and Cle Elum.
Okanogan was in pool D with Anacortes, Lake Roosevelt and Royal.
(Omak information added after the sports deadline).
ACH 3, Inchelium 0
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline topped Inchelium 25-5, 25-14 and 25-9 in a Sept. 28 match.
“The Warriors started slow in the first two sets,” ACH coach Katie Walsh said. “However, by the third set they cut down on unforced errors and set a strong tempo for the game.”
Maddie Murray led with 57.9 percent hitting including 6-6 attempt to kill ratio in the third set.
ACH stats: Maddie Murray 5 aces, 14 kills, 11 digs; Makenna Oliver 13 assists; Haley Evers block; Mimi Isaak block.
Inchelium stats: Rylee Desautel 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks. Kaylee Seymour 3 assists; Zalissa Finley 2 blocks.
Brewster 3, Okanogan 1
BREWSTER - Brewster won the battle between two of the better volleyball teams in the region, topping Okanogan 25-17, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-20 in a non-league match Sept. 26.
“We really appreciate the Okanogan program and enjoy any time we are in the gym with them because we know we will be challenged to get better,” said Brewster coach Marcy Boesel.
The 2B Brewster Bears improved to 5-1, their lone loss to 1A Chelan, which is 6-0 this season.
The loss was the first for Okanogan (4-1).
“I felt like we put pretty good pressure on them from the service line,” said Boesel. “Our hitters are still working on developing different shots to hit the open spots, so I appreciate their effort. Our back row did a nice job of digging balls. We need to get better at minimizing the runs of our opponents.”
Brewster stats: Brooklynne Boesel 16/16 serving, 5 aces, 40/47 attacks, 15 kills, 20 digs, 1 assist; Tori Hull 1/2 attacks; Vicky Sanchez 1/1 serving; Karste Wright 20/20 serving, 6 aces, 41/51 attacks, 20 kills, 14 digs’ Anah Wulf 10/11 serving, 11/16 attacks, 2 kills, 7 digs; Cynthia Sanchez 8/9 serving, 17 digs’ Emerson Webster 5/7 attacks, 2 kills; Sammi Emigh 16/17 serving, 2 aces, 27/32 attacks, 11 kills, 2 stuffed blocks, 2 assists, 10 digs; Abigail Boesel 11/11 serving, 1 ace, 2/3 attacks, 44 assists, 3 digs; MaKena Kelly 2/2 serving; Karina Martinez 7/7 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs.
Pateros 3, Entiat 0
PATEROS – Pateros took a hard-fought 25-20, 25-22 and 25-17 league win over Entiat on Sept. 26.
“This match was very fun and exciting to watch,” Pateros coach Chloe Piechalski said. “Both teams were competing at a high level and each point was fought for.
“We were mentally strong and able to keep our errors low which helped us get the win.”
Liberty Bell 3, Bridgeport 0
BRIDGEPORT – Liberty Bell took a 25-13, 25-3 and 25-5 league volleyball win over Bridgeport on Sept. 26.
Bridgeport won the junior varsity match 26-24, 19-25, 13-25, 25-16 and 26-24 (coaches agreed to go to 25 rather than 15).
Lake Roosevelt 3, Soap Lake 0
SOAP LAKE – Lake Roosevelt opened league play with a three-set win over Soap Lake on Sept. 26.
No other information was received.
Tonasket 3, Oroville 2
TONASKET – Tonasket needed all five sets to get past Oroville in a league match Sept. 26.
No other information was received.
Pateros 3, Entiat 0
PATEROS – Pateros shut out Entiat, 3-0, to improve to 4-0 in the Central Washington 1B League on Sept. 26.
No other information was received.
Okanogan 3, Liberty Bell 0
WINTHROP – Okanogan shut out Liberty Bell 25-23, 25-15 and 25-10 in a non-league volleyball match Sept. 25.
“Okanogan came out a little flat on Wednesday night against Liberty Bell,” said Okanogan coach Ray Cross. “But we turned it around quickly and went on to a 3-0 victory.
“The offense was spread across the board with Renea Taylor, Becca Hawley and Jenna Radke leading the way. Reyna Rivera also had a great game out of the middle position.”
Omak 3, Liberty Bell 0
OMAK – Omak topped Liberty Bell 25-9, 25-15 and 25-23 in a non-league match Sept. 24.
Sidney Nichols was 100 percent serving to go with eight kills, four digs and a block for the Pioneers.
Other for Omak included Emma Haeberle with nine kills and three digs; and Tyler Worden with 19 set assists, two kills and two digs.
Pateros 3, Cascade Christian 0
WENATCHEE – Pateros shut out Cascade Christian Academy 25-13, 25-4 and 25-6 on Sept. 24.
The Nannies Vanessa Ceniceros finished with 25 serves with 12 aces and one error, coach Chloe Piechalski said.
Ann Williams added nine kills with one error.
ACH 3, Waterville 1
COULEE CITY – Almira/Coulee-Hartline pulled out a tough 25-12, 26-24, 22-25 and 25-21 volleyball win over Waterville-Mansfield on Sept. 24.
“The Shockers put up a great fight against the Warriors with long rallies of intense hustle by both teams,” ACH coach Katie Walsh said. “It was a great non-league year for the Warriors.”
ACH stats: Maddie Murray 3 kills, 15 assists, 16 digs, 2 blocks. Mimi Isaak 21 assists. Kendel Correia 14 digs.
Brewster 3, Manson 1
MANSON - Brewster ground out a 25-14, 25-8, 23-25 and 25-9 league victory over Manson on Sept. 24.
“The girls were really efficient with their attacks against Manson,” Brewster coach Marcy Boesel said. “They are working hard to find the holes in the defense and put the ball there. We need to be more consistent with our serve receive and not allowing the other team to go on runs against us.
“All the girls stepped up tonight and made great plays in their positions.”
Brewster stats: Karste Wright 8/10 serving, 1 ace, 6 digs, 29/34 attacks, 12 kills, 1 assist; Sammi Emigh 10/10 serving, 1 ace, 9 digs, 27/30 attacks, 11 kills, 2 assists; Emerson Webster 2 digs, 3/4 attacks; Abigail Boesel 11/11 serving, 1 ace, 26 assists, 4 digs, 2/2 attacks, 1 kill; Anah Wulf 5/6 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 2 assists, 17/20 attacks, 11 kills; Tori Wulf 9/11 attacks, 6 kills; Karina Martinez 11/11 serving, 11 digs, 1/1 attacks; Cynthia Sanchez 23/23 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs; Kena Kelly 9 digs, 12/13 serving, 1 ace; Vicky Sanchez 14/14 serving, 13 digs.
Soap Lake 3, Bridgeport 1
BRIDGEPORT – Soap Lake held off Bridgeport 25-16, 14-25, 25-18 and 25-19 in a league match Sept. 24.
Bridgeport won the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-11 and 25-14.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Tonasket 0
TONASKET – Tonasket fell to Lake Roosevelt 3-0 Sept. 24.
“We started off slow in the first game but battled back in the second and third to really put some pressure on a very talented Lake Roosevelt team,” Tonasket coach Jayden Hawkins said. “I'm proud of the girls for staying enthusiastic and showing their 100 percent.”
Tonasket stats: Vannessa Keller 5 kills; Stella Crutcher 20 digs; Maisie Ramon 11 assists.
Curlew 3, Inchelium 0
INCHELIUM - Curlew improved to 3-1 in volleyball with a 25-17, 25-13 and 25-21 win over Inchelium on Sept. 24.
Curlew: Korin Baker 11 assists, 2 blocks; Erikah Lindgren 11 kills. Hannah McIrvin 3 aces; Olivia Kjolseth 5 digs, 2 blocks.
Inchelium: Rylee Desautel 11 kills, 2 blocks. Kaylee Seymour 6 assists, 2 aces; Randi Finley 2 blocks.
Republic 3, Northport 1
REPUBLIC – Republic started slowly before taking a 3-1 league win over Northport on Sept. 24.
The Tigers won 22-25, 25-22, 25-13 and 25-19.
Republic stats: Michelle Ordway 6 aces; Kaci Harman 8 kills, 2 blocks; Reese Rickabaugh 14 digs, 11 assists.
Northport stats: Kylie Corcoran 6 kills; Brianna Young 7 assists; Elizabeth Young 4 blocks; Belle Start 5 digs, 4 aces; McKenzie Malcolm 4 aces.
