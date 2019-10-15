ACH sweeps past Curlew, Republc
WILBUR – Lake Roosevelt needed all five sets to get past Wilbur-Creston, 3-2, in a non-league volleyball match Oct. 12.
“It was a fight to the end,” said Raiders coach Teri Sue Reed, whose team won 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 16-25 and 15-11.
“We are struggling a bit with inconsistent focus,” said Reed. “We’ve been giving away too many points off of mental errors. We have all the talent in the world, but we need to raise the bar and stay there.
“The girls know this and have been making changes to correct it.”
Senior Mikaylah Thompson led the team with 23 kills and 10 serving aces.
Senior Megan Abel finished with 22 assists.
Juniors Audrey Hansen and Ellie Hansen each had two blocks.
Junior Jozlyn Hansen led with 26 digs.
“My seniors are all playing at a high level right now,” said Reed. “They are hitting harder than ever and our team serving is phenomenal. Teamwork and team unity are also on target.
“We are hoping to head into this week with some victories against Manson and Brewster.”
ACH 3, Republic 0
REPUBLIC – Almira/Coulee-Hartline pounded out a 25-13, 25-9 and 25-9 league win over Republic on Oct. 12.
“The Warriors traveled away to play a double header against Republic and Curlew,” said ACH coach Katie Walsh. “The Warriors started a bit slow but found their rhythm against Republic.”
ACH stats: Maddie Murray two aces, seven kills. Makenna Oliver two aces, 15 assists, one block. Rory Pate three aces. Kendel Correia nine digs. Austyn Kenney one block. Haley Evers one block. Madison McCleary one block.
ACH 3, Curlew 1
CURLEW – Almira/Coulee-Hartline improved to 12-1 overall with a 20-25, 25-13, 25-13 and 25-18 league win over Curlew on Oct. 12.
“Again starting slow against Curlew, it took the Warriors a set to find their identity and play consistent quality volleyball,” said ACH coach Katie Walsh, who said she was proud of the team overcoming adversity. “Curlew battled tough and played great hustle defense. It was a good challenge at this point in the season.”
ACH stats: Haley Evers three aces; Madison McCleary three aces, one block; Mimi Isaak three aces, 21 assists, one block; Maddie Murray 20 kills, 11 digs, one block.
Other Saturday scores:
LB 3, Waterville 0
Odessa 3, Curlew 0
Lake Roosevelt 3, Oroville 0
OROVILLE – Lake Roosevelt swept past Oroville 25-9, 25-15 and 25-10 in a Central Washington 2B League game Oct. 10.
“Easy win for us on the road, which is nice,” said Lake Roosevelt coach Teri Sue Reed. “We had to really work on keeping our intensity up. Our senior leaders are setting the bar high.”
Raider stats: Mikaylah Thompson 11 kills; Megan Abel 13 assists; Ellie Hansen nine aces, two blocks; Emma Marchand seven digs.
Manson 3, Bridgeport 0
MANSON – Manson knocked off Bridgeport 25-17, 25-11 and 25-19 in a league match Oct. 10.
The Trojans won junior varsity 21-25, 25-17 and 25-16, while Manson also won C-squad 25-12 and 25-16.
Other Thursday scores:
Okanogan 3, Cashmere 0
Pateros 3, MLCA 0
Waterville 3, Tonasket 0
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 0
BREWSTER – Brewster retained its lead in the Central Washington 2B League while handing Liberty Bell its first league loss 25-13, 25-4 and 25-17 on Oct. 9.
Brewster stats: Abi Boesel 26 assists, one kill, 8/8 serving, three aces; Sammi Emigh one assist, five kills, 11/12 serving, four aces; Karste Wright 11 kills, 13/14 serving, seven aces; Brooklynne Boesel 10 kills, 13/13 serving, one ace; Anah Wulf three kills, 9/11 serving, one ace, one stuff block; Emerson Webster 2/2 serving; Cynthia Sanchez 2/3 serving.
ACH 3, Columbia 0
COLUMBIA – Almira/Coulee-Hartline stayed undefeated in league with a 25-4, 25-3 and 25-6 win over Columbia on Oct. 8.
ACH stats: Oshun Parrish 10 aces; Maddie Murray nine kills, two blocks, two digs; Makenna Oliver 12 assists; Kendel Correia two digs.
Brewster 3, Soap Lake 0
SOAP LAKE – Brewster powered past Soap Lake 25-9, 25-7 and 25-12 in a league match Oct. 8.
“We had 96 percent serving accuracy,” said Brewster coach Kari Knowlton. “The girls did a great job serving in and tough.”
Brewster stats: Abi Boesel 30 assists, kill, 5/7 serving, two aces: Sammi Emigh eight kills, assist, 11/12 serving, two aces; Karste Wright nine kills, 2/3 serving; Brooklynne Boesel 10 kills, 15/15 serving, three aces: Anah Wulf four kills, 9/10 serving, three aces; Emerson Webster kill, 6/6 serving, four aces; Cynthia Sanchez 9/9 serving, ace; Vicky Sanchez 2/3 serving, ace.
