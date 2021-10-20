CURLEW — The Cougars volleyball team hosted Cusick and Selkirk in volleyball Saturday, Oct. 17, dropping both matches to the visitors.
Both matches went the full distance with five sets played in each.
In the first, Cusick won, 18-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 15-10.
Curlew stats - Emma Baker, 16 kills; Emma Fanning, 2 aces; Joselyn Williams, 10 digs; Macey Singer, 10 assists; Lakota Jackson, 1 block.
Selkirk also won, 28-26, 19-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13.
Curlew stats - Emma Baker, 12 kills; Macey Singer, 3 aces, 9 assists; Theia Grady, 5 digs.
Brewster 3, Tonasket 0
The Bears hosted the Tigers for their second league volleyball matchup of the season. Tonasket won in the teams’ first meetup in September, but Bears head coach Marcy Boesel said her girls were ready this time.
“That first time we played Tonasket we weren’t mentally ready to play,” Boesel said. “We did a better job tonight of starting the match focused and ready to compete.”
The Bears won in three sets, 25-13, 25-21, 25-17.
Brewster stats — Abigail Boesel, 18-20 serving, 9 aces, 11 digs, 9 assists, 6 kills; Tori Hull, 9-9 serving, 2 aces, 6 digs, 4 kills; Morgan McGuire, 8-11 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig, 9 kills, 4 blocks; Makena Kelly, 7-10 serving, 4 digs, 8 assists, 2 kills; Perla Perez, 1 dig; Maribel Perez, 2-4 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist; Grace Becker, 12 digs, 2 assists; Victoria Contreras, 4-7 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs; Rae Najera, 13-13 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig.
Okanogan 3, Brewster 1
Brewster stats — Abigail Boesel, 17-19 serving, 4 aces, 20 digs, 9 assists, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Tori Hull, 18-19 serving, 1 ace, 9 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills; Morgan McGuire, 4-8 serving, 2 aces, 12 digs, 2 assists, 9 kills, 3 blocks; Makena Kelly, 11-14 serving, 2 aces, 12 digs, 11 assists, 5 kills; Perla Perez, 1 dig, 2 kills; Maribel Perez, 14-16 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill, 1 block; Grace Becker, 20 digs; Rae Najera, 6-7 serving; Mareth Wright, 11-12 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig.
Curlew 3, Oroville 1
Curlew stats — Emma Baker, 7 kills, 7 digs; Macey Singer, 5 assists, 4 aces; Theia Grady, 1 block.
Lake Roosevelt 3, Liberty Bell 1
Liberty Bell stats — Shae Taylor, 12-13 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; MJ Mihalic, 12-12 serving, 5 assists, 12 digs, 1 block; Caitlyn Cooley, 15-16 serving, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs; Elanna Doran, 2 kills, 1 block; Jadyn Mitchell, 18-19 serving, 6 aces, 9 kills, 1 block, 10 assists, 16 digs; Rio Lott, 9-13 serving, 6 digs; Violet Chrastina, 5 digs.
Manson 3, Liberty Bell 0
Liberty Bell stats — Shae Taylor, 10-10 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills; MJ Mihalic ,7-7 serving, 3 assists; Caitlyn Cooley, 5-6 serving, 1 kill, 2 blocks; Jadyn Mitchell, 9-9 serving, 3 aces, 5 kills, 5 blocks, 5 assists.
Scores
Wilson Creek 3, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 3, Oroville 0
Manson 3, Okanogan 0
Cashmere 3, Omak 0
Cascade 3, Omak 1
Pateros 3, Moses Lake 2
Pateros 3, Bridgeport 0
JV: Pateros 2, Bridgeport 1
JV: Chelan 4, Pateros
