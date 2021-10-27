BREWSTER — The Cascade Kodiaks visited Brewster on Oct. 21, with the Bears winning the volleyball match 25-13, 25-17, 25-20 on their cancer awareness night.
The event holds a special place in the team’s hearts, according to coach Marcy Boesel.
“It’s an opportunity to recognize and honor those who are fighting, or who have fought, a battle with cancer,” Boesel said.
Brewster stats - Abigail Boesel, 17-19 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs, 12 assists, 11 kills; Tori Hull, 5-6 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs, 3 kills; Morgan McGuire, 13-15 serving, 4 aces, 16 digs, 6 kills; Makena Kelly, 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 7 digs, 10 assists, 8 kills; Perla Perez, 1 dig, 1 assist; Maribel Perez, 2-4 serving, 1 assist, 1 dig, 2 kills; Grace Becker, 7 digs, 1 assist; Vic Contreras, 8-8 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Mareth Wright, 2-3 serving; Rae Najera, 4-4 serving.
Okanogan 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
Lake Roosevelt visited the Bulldogs on Oct. 21 with the two teams going to the distance in a full, five-set match.
The first set ended 25-23 in favor of the Raiders. The Bulldogs pushed back in the second, 25-12, to make it one apiece. The two teams traded sets once again, 25-21 and 25-20, before lining up for the fifth set, which end up tied, 13 to 13.
Ray Cross, Bulldogs head coach, said he was proud of the way his team “handled a much-improved Lake Roosevelt squad,” and celebrated Aleena Lafferty with closing out the game.
“We were tied up, 13 to 13,” Cross said. “Aleena stepped up to the service line with a great serve and we scored the point. Now at 14 to 13, with the game on the line, she made an amazing jump serve that was too much for the defender to handle and sealed victory for the Bulldogs.”
Tonasket 3, Liberty Bell 2
A conference matchup between Tonasket and Liberty Bell went the distance Oct. 21 in high school volleyball, with Tonasket winning 3-2.
Tonasket took the first set, 25-21, against the visiting Mountain Lions before losing the second, 22-25. Tonasket closed out the win in the next three sets with a loss in the fourth – 25-18, 22-25, 15-12.
“This was a great game between two equally matched teams,” Liberty Bell head coach Stephanie Mitchell said. “The gym was filled with school spirit from both sides; it was a high energy matchup.”
Liberty Bell stats - Shae Taylor, 16-18 serving, 13 kills, 10 digs; MJ Mihalic, 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 10 digs, 6 assists; Caitlyn Cooley, 8-11 serving, 5 kills, 8 digs; Jadyn Mitchell, 19-19 serving, 3 aces, 10 digs, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 16 assists.
Brewster 3, Oroville 0
Brewster hosted Oroville on Oct. 19 with the hometown Bears grabbing a 3-0 victory.
Brewster stats - Abigail Boesel, 12-15 serving, 6 aces, 13 kills, 16 digs, 9 assists; Tori Hull, 4-4 serving, 2 digs, 1 assist, 5 kills, 1 block; Morgan McGuire, 15-17 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Makena Kelly, 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 5 digs, 16 assists, 3 kills; Perla Perez, 1-1 serving, 1 kill; Maribel Perez, 3-4 serving, 1 assist; Grace Becker, 7 digs, 1 assist; Victoria Contreras, 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 6 dig; Gimena Hurtado, 1 kill; Mareth Wright, 1 kill; Rae Najera, 6-7 serving, 2 aces.
Northport 3, Curlew 0
Northport and Curlew met in volleyball Oct. 21, with host Northport winning 25-11, 25-16, 25-22
Curlew stats - Macey Singer, 3 kills; Lakota Jackson, 1 ace; Joselyn Williams, 4 digs; Emma Baker, 5 assists; Emma Fanning, 1 block.
Playoffs
Class 1A District 6 volleyball playoffs start Saturday, Oct. 30, with No. 3-seeded Cascade meeting No. 4 seed Omak, with the loser out and the winner advancing to a second game.
Games will be played at Wenatchee High School, with the Omak-Cascade game at 5 p.m. and the crossover game at 7 p.m.
As of Oct. 25, the first- and second-seeded District 6 teams had not been announced.
The winner of the first- and-second-seed game goes to a District 6/7 crossover game. The loser of the No. 1 and 2 game will meet the winner of the Omak-Cascade game. The winner of that match will advance to a District 6/7 crossover.
Admission will be charged to the Wenatchee games.
Class 2B playoff games start Tuesday, Nov. 2, and continue Nov. 6. As of Oct. 25, seedings had not been announced.
The Oct. 26 match between Okanogan and Manson will decide the league championship and determine who will host which Nov. 2 games.
If Okanogan wins, it would be co-league champion and would have the tie breaker and be No. 1 seed, and would host tournament games 3, 4 and 6 on Nov. 2, said Okanogan athletic director Kevin Daling. If Manson wins, Okanogan would be the No. 2 seed and would host games 1, 2 and 5 on Nov. 2.
Daling said the Brewster vs. Lake Roosevelt game and Tonasket’s results this week have a lot to say in the final standings.
Class 1B playoff games start Nov. 2, and continue Nov. 4 and Nov. 6 in Waterville. Seedings had not been announced as of Oct. 25.District 7 playoffs for 1B schools start Nov. 4.
Scores
Okanogan 3, Liberty Bell 0
Curlew 3, Columbia (Hunters) 0
Republic 3, Inchelium 0
Mary Walker 3, ACH 1
Odessa 3, ACH 1
Manson 3, Lake Roosevelt 0
Chelan 3, Omak 0
Omak 3, Quincy 0
Manson 3, Oroville 0
Curlew 3, Manson 1
Entiat 3, Pateros 1
Pateros 3, Soap Lake 0
Republic 3, Tonasket 2
