OKANOGAN — Manson traveled to Okanogan on Oct. 26 to take on the Bulldogs for their second matchup of the season and went home with a three-set victory.
Both teams were already guaranteed playoff spots heading into the game.
The match ended in three sets – 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 – and cemented Manson and Okanogan as the 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, for district 2B playoffs, which began yesterday in Manson and Okanogan.
Playoffs continue Saturday, Nov. 6, at Chelan High School.
Manson is the Central Washington 2B League champion for the second year in a row with a conference record of 12-0.
The Bulldogs finished their regular season with a conference record of 10-2.
Brewster 3, Lake Roosevelt 2
Brewster stats – Abigail Boesel, 20-22 serving, 9 aces, 22 digs, 9 assists, 9 kills; Tori Hull, 11-12 serving, 2 aces, 11 digs, 4 kills; Morgan McGuire, 14-14 serving, 4 aces, 16 digs, 2 assists, 12 kills; Makena Kelly, 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 8 digs, 11 assists, 9 kills; Perla Perez, 2 assists, 2 kills, 2 blocks; Maribel Perez, 17-21 serving, 5 aces, 7 digs, 5 assists, 1 kills; Victoria Contreras, 6-7 serving, 6 digs; Mareth Wright, 1 assist; Rae Najera, 9-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig.
Tonasket 3, Liberty Bell 0
Liberty Bell stats – Shae Taylor, 10-12 serving, 5 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs; MJ Mihalic, 8-8 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 6 assists; Caitlyn Cooley, 10-10 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs; Jadyn Mitchell, 15-15 serving, 4 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs, 2 blocks, 5 assists.
Republic 3, Curlew 0
Republic stats – Kaci Harmon, 11 kills; Olivia Olton, 19 assists; Jocelyn Watson, 7 aces; Lindsey Short, 12 digs, 1 block.
Curlew stats – Macey Singer, 4 kills, 1 ace; Joselyn Williams, 3 assists; Emma Baker, 7 digs.
Playoffs
Playoffs are on the horizon for the Central Washington 2B League. Eight teams played in the first round of district playoffs Nov. 2.
District games will continue Saturday, Nov. 6, at Chelan High School. Two teams will advance to state Nov. 11-12 at the Yakima SunDome.
In the first round, played in Okanogan, Oroville met Okanogan and Liberty Bell met Brewster.
The winners of those games met, with the winners going on to Chelan.
At Manson, Tonasket and Lake Roosevelt met and Bridgeport played Manson, with the winners going on to Chelan to meet winning teams from the Okanogan games.
Losers of first-round games are out.
Losers of the second Tuesday games will meet Saturday in Chelan with the winner meeting the loser of the district championship game.
Both of Saturday’s eventual winners will go to state.
Seeding: 1, Manson; 2, Okanogan; 3, Brewster; 4, Lake Roosevelt; 5, Tonasket; 6, Liberty Bell; 7, Oroville; 8, Bridgeport.
Scores
Okanogan 3, Oroville 0
Pateros 3, Wilson Creek 1
Manson 3, Brewster 0
Moses Lake 3, Pateros 0
Omak 3, Cascade 1
RPI ratings
1B
1, Neah Bay, 11-0
2, Oakesdale, 14-0
3, Mossyrock 16-1
4, Republic, 11-1
5, Taholah, 8-0
6, Northport, 14-1
7, Naselle, 15-2
8, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, 9-2
9, Shoreline Christian, 14-4
10, Mary Walker, 14-2
19, Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 8-5.
2B
1, La Conner, 17-0
2, Colfax, 14-0
3, Goldendale, 14-0
4, Kalama, 17-2
5, Manson, 14-1
6, Raymond, 15-1
7, Walla Walla Valley Academy, 12-0
8, Okanogan, 11-2
9, Toutle Lake, 13-6
10, Adna, 11-3
15, Brewster, 12-5.
