OKANOGAN — Dawson Gym housed a tournament for eight Washington volleyball teams on Saturday, Oct. 9, with Liberty High School, Spangle, winning.
The 30th annual Okanogan Volleyball Tournament saw seven teams from central and eastern Washington, with one team, the Mount Baker Mountaineers, trekking over the Cascades to make the bracket an even eight.
Other competing were host Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Pateros, Quincy and Brewster.
Okanogan Athletic Director Kevin Daling said he appreciates those who came and made the tournament a success.
“It was a great day of volleyball,” he said.
The tournament started with a group stage, round-robin style format. Each team was guaranteed four games for the day – one each against the other three teams in their group and a fourth against the matching seed team from the other group for a final placement on the day.
Liberty dropping just a single set to Mount Baker throughout the tournament. Head coach Kaci Tee said it wasn’t as easy as the numbers would make it seem.
“Our girls had their ups and downs throughout the day but played well when we need to,” Tee said. “We had some very close games, and had to come from behind in some others, but those situations forced us to grow as a team and it’ll be good to have had exposure to that when we’re later in our season.
“We appreciate Okanogan hosting and the hospitality of letting us stay the night.”
9 a.m. — Liberty 2, Omak 0; Mount Baker 2, Brewster 1
10 a.m. — Okanogan 2, Oroville 0; Pateros 2, Quincy 0
11 a.m. — Omak 2, Brewster 1; Liberty 2, Mount Baker 1
Noon — Okanogan 2, Pateros 0; Quincy 2, Oroville 0
1 p.m. — Mount Baker 2, Omak 0; Brewster 2, Liberty 0
2 p.m. — Okanogan 2, Quincy 0; Pateros 2, Oroville 0
4th seeds — Brewster 2, Oroville 0
3rd seeds — Omak 2, Quincy 1
2nd seeds — Mount Baker 2, Pateros 0
1st seeds — Liberty 2, Okanogan 0
Final placings — 1, Liberty. 2, Okanogan. 3, Mount Baker. 4, Pateros. 5, Omak. 6, Quincy. 7, Brewster. 8, Oroville.
Liberty Bell 3, Oroville 0
Liberty Bell stats — Jadyn Mitchell 23-25 serving, 11 aces, 11 kills, 7 assists; Caitlyn Cooley 6-7 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills; Katelyn Evans 7-9 serving, 1 ace; Rio Lott 6-7 serving, 1 ace; MJ Mihalic 6-7 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 9 assists; Violet Chrastina 17-17 serving, 5 aces.
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 0
Brewster won, 27-25, 25-14, 25-15.
Liberty Bell stats — Caitlyn Cooley 7-8 serving, 8 kills; Shae Taylor 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 blocks; MJ Mihalic 7-7 serving, 2 aces, 3 assists; Rio Lott 10-12 serving, 2 aces; Jadyn Mitchell 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 5 blocks, 9 assists.
Brewster stats — Abigail Boesel 23-25 serving, 12 aces, 13 digs, 13 assists, 6 kills; Tori Hull 20-21 serving, 9 aces, 4 digs, 8 kills, 1 block; Morgan McGuire 1-3 serving, 3 digs, 7 kills; Makena Kelly 9-10 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs, 11 assists, 5 kills; Perla Perez 2 kills; Maribel Perez 3 digs, 1 assist, 2 kills; Grace Becker 6-9 serving, 1 ace, 13 digs; Victoria Contreras 2-3 serving, 8 digs; Rae Najera 1-1 serving.
Manson 3, Brewster 0
MANSON — The Brewster Bears lost their first match in what was to be a busy week, dropping all three sets to a Manson side that was extremely consistent, said Brewster head coach Marcy Boesel.
“Manson is a very consistent team that makes few unforced errors,” Boesel said. “We couldn’t find a way to terminate, nor could we match their consistency.”
The Trojans won all three sets of the Oct. 5 matchup, 25-15, 25-13, 25-10.
Brewster stats — Abigail Boesel 9-9 serving, 2 aces, 6 digs, 10 assists, 1 kill; Tori Hull 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 8 digs, 4 kills; Morgan McGuire 3 digs, 1 kill; Makena Kelly 5-5 serving, 8 digs, 2 assists, 4 kills; Perla Perez 1 dig, 2 kills; Maribel Perez 1 kill; Grace Becker 5-6 serving, 1 ace, 10 digs; Vic Contreras 3-4 serving, 10 digs; Gimena Hurtado 1 kill.
Scores
Wilbur-Creston-Keller 3, ACH 2
Bridgeport 3, Easton 1
Lake Roosevelt 3, Tonasket 1
Okanogan 3, Tonasket 0
Omak 3, Quincy 0
Chelan 3, Omak 0
Waterville 3, Pateros 0
Pateros 3, Riverside Christian 0
