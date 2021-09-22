CASHMERE — Cashmere and Brewster took their Sept. 14 volleyball match to five sets, with the Bears winning, 3-2. The teams traded sets throughout the match, until the Bears clinched the win by taking sets four and five, 25-27, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20, 15-11.
“We’re a young team,” said coach Marcy Boesel. “I was pleased with our perseverance and how each girl, regardless of role, stepped up and shared their energy with the team.”
Brewster stats — Tori Hull, 10-14 serving, seven kills, 16 digs; Perla Perez, two stuff blocks; Grace Becker, 12-17 serving, one ace, 31 digs; Morgan McGuire, eight kills, two assists, five digs; Victoria Contreras, 11-14 serving, one ace; Maribel Perez, 6-9 serving, one ace, one kill, two assists; Makena Kelly, 14-17 serving, 10 assists, nine kills, 19 digs; Abi Boesel, 36-38 serving, six aces, 21 digs, 16 assists, nine kills.
Bridgeport 3, Soap Lake 0
The Bridgeport Fillies volleyball team traveled to Soap Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 14, as the Eagles provided stiff competition for the varsity squad matchup. Bridgeport won in three sets, 25-15, 25-23, 25-21.
Liberty Bell 3, Oroville 0
Oroville’s volleyball team started its season hosting a conference game against Liberty Bell on Sept. 14, with the guests winning, 25-22, 25-22, 25-11.
Oroville stats — Caitlyn Cooley, 11-12 serving, one ace, six kills; Shae Taylor, 11-13 serving, three aces, five kills, one kill block; Joslyn Rispone, 7-11 serving, two aces, five assists; Jadyn Mitchell, 19-19 serving, six aces, 11 kills, five kill blocks, six assists.
Ritzville 3, ACH 1
Almira/Coulee-Hartline traveled to Ritzville to take on Lind-Ritzville/Sprague on Sept. 14, losing steam in the back half and allowing the Broncos to win in four sets – 22-25, 25-13, 22-25, 14-24.
“The match was very competitive with great defense and offense on both sides,” said ACH coach Katie Walsh.
Manson 3, Omak 0
Omak traveled to Manson on Sept. 16 for the first matchup in nearly two weeks after seeing back-to-back home games canceled. The trouble didn’t stop there for the Pioneers with two starters out for the match and a third going out at the end of the second set, said coach Brenda Worden.
“I appreciated players stepping into roles and filling holes where the team needed,” said Worden.
Manson won all three sets, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11.
Omak stats — Sedeaju’ Michel, 7-7 serving, five assists, three digs; Taya Graham, 3-3 serving, three kills, three blocks; Trinity Fjellman, 5-5 serving, two kills, seven perfect passes, seven digs; Grace Worden, 4-4 serving, four digs; Halle Richter, four digs; Rowan Haigh, 5-5 serving, two kills, two blocks; Coley Cristoph, 5-5 serving, three assists; Cassidy Coffell, 3-3 serving, 11 perfect passes, nine digs.
Brewster 3, Liberty Bell 0
Brewster and Liberty Bell kicked off their conference seasons with a match in Brewster on Sept. 16. The matchup went favorably for the Bears, who won 25-11, 25-15, 25-13. Bears coach Marcy Boesel praised Liberty Bell’s attacking and serving, as well as her own team’s ability to pass and dig.
Brewster stats — Tori Hull, 15-17 serving, four aces, six digs, two assists, two kills; Perla Perez, one1 assist, two kills, 0ne block; Grace Becker, 5-8 serving, two aces, 12 digs; Morgan McGuire, five digs, six kills, one block; Victoria Contreras, 7-7 serving, one dig; Maribel Perez, 9-10 serving, four aces, one assist, one kill; Makena Kelly, 8-9 serving, one ace, five digs, 13 assists, four kills, one block assist; Abi Boesel, 20-21 serving, 11 aces, 11 digs, seven assists, 12 kills.
Liberty Bell stats — Shae Taylor, 4-5 serving, one ace, one kill, one kill block; Caitlyn Cooley, 8-9 serving, one ace, two kills; Jadyn Mitchell, 11-11 serving, two aces, one kill, four kill blocks; Alana Doran, 1-2 serving, one kill.
Okanogan 3, Oroville 0
The Bulldogs closed their second game of the season with a home win Sept. 16 against conference opponent Oroville. Okanogan won, 25-9, 25-11, 25-6. Head coach Ray Cross said he was “very happy with the effort and results” for his team, congratulating seniors Katie Serles, Destyne McDonald and Trinity Gilchrist for their performances.
Curlew 3, Selkirk 0
The Selkirk Rangers hosted Curlew’s Cougar volleyball team on Sept. 18, with the visitors sweeping the match in three sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-16, on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Cusick 3, Curlew 1
The Cougars played a double-header on Saturday, traveling 40 minutes south to take on the Cusick Panthers on Sept. 18 after sweeping Selkirk. After dropping the first set 20-25, the Cougars fought back in the second to take a win, 25-23. They lost the next two sets, 26-28 and 20-25, to give Cusick the win.
“A hard game,” Curlew head coach Leila Hall said. “We couldn’t pick our heads up, but we still fought ‘til the end.
Other scores from the week:
Entiat 3, Pateros 0
Okanogan 3, Tonasket 0
Entiat 3, Bridgeport 0
Lake Roosevelt 3, Tonasket 0
Wilson Creek 3, Pateros 0
Deer Park 3, Tonasket 0
