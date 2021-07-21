OLYMPIA–The state Recreation and Conservation Office is seeking 45 volunteers to fill positions on advisory committees that help determine how the state invests in the outdoors.
The 18 committees evaluate grant proposals for parks, trails, boating amenities, firearm and archery ranges and other outdoor recreation facilities. They also evaluate proposals to conserve wildlife habitat, and working farms and forests, said the agency.
“These grants really shape the recreational and conservation landscape in Washington,” said Megan Duffy, director of the recreation office. “We want volunteers with a variety of outdoor interests so we ensure we are representing all of Washington. We count on these volunteers to prioritize the many worthy projects requesting grant funding.”
The roughly 200 volunteer advisory committee members help the agency evaluate about 500 grant applications every two years.
The office is looking for volunteers with interest in recreation on or protecting public land, experience buying and developing land or experience conserving forests and farms. Advisory committee members must be available to spend up to a week every two years reviewing grant applications and providing suggestions to applicants to help them improve their proposals.
Participation on the committee takes place online; stipends may be provided to eligible members, said the office.
More information is on the Recreation and Conservation Office’s website. Applications are due Aug. 6.
