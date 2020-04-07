PORTLAND, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service is seeking volunteers interested in serving on the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail Advisory Council.
The council, established under the National Trails System Act, provides recommendations to the secretary of agriculture through the chief of the Forest Service about matters relating to the administration and management of the Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.
The trail runs from Montana to the Pacific Coast of Washington, including a leg through northern Okanogan County.
Designated by Congress as a national scenic trail in 2009, the Pacific Northwest Trail travels through some of the most scenic terrain in the northwestern United States, connecting diverse landscapes and communities along a 1,200-mile route, said the Forest Service.
A comprehensive plan is being written for the trail.
Advisory council members serve two-year terms and may be reappointed. The council meets twice a year.
Interested candidates should have a desire to protect the nature and purposes of the Pacific Northwest Trail while considering the overall context of land management, natural resources and community interests, said the Forest Service.
The advisory council’s previous charter expired in 2018. The secretary of agriculture has renewed the charter, effective March 10.
More information is at www.fs.usda.gov/pnt.
Application information is at www.fs.usda.gov/main/pnt/working-together/advisory-committees. Nominations must be received by May 31.
