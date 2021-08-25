OROVILLE – Jeff Walter and Mikel Ward took first place in the Okanogan Valley Bass Club’s two-day tournament on Palmer and Osoyoos lakes.
They caught a combined weight of 34.86 pounds of bass in the Aug. 14-15 tournament.
Walter and Ward had the largest fish caught from Palmer Lake, a 5.99-pound smallmouth bass.
The biggest fish from Lake Osoyoos was a 5.2-pound smallmouth.
Two 2021 club records were broken: Walter had the largest smallmouth at 5.99 pounds and Eric Arnold had the largest largemouth at 5.2 pounds.
Anglers reeled in 118 fish, with 115 of them released. Total weight was 331.84 pounds and the average weight per fish was 2.81 pounds. The average number of fish per team was 7.87 and the average weight per team was 20.74 pounds.
Tournament results – 1, Jeff Walter and Mikel Ward,34.86 pounds. 2, Brian Walters and Tito Montemor, 34.11 pounds. 3, Larry Mawdsley and David Galleher, 30.7 pounds. 4, Jeff Taylor and Mitch Taylor, 29.91 pounds. 5, Eric Arnold and Joshua Arnold, 29.75 pounds.
6, Dan Phillips and Jeff Gustafson, 29.6 pounds. 7, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 25.73 pounds. 8, Craig Tomlinson and Arron Echternkamps, 25.49 pounds. 9, Mike Hughes and Cody Hughes, 24.55 pounds. 10, Rick Sewell and Sabrina Sewell, 20.46 pounds.
11, Jesse Coyne, 14.95 pounds. 12, Mark Lowe and Kirk Dosser, 11.4 pounds. 13, Ken Chaplin, 7.99 pounds. 14, Greg Helm and Mike Pendergraft, 7.89 pounds. 15, Marshall West and Riley West, 3.8 pounds.
