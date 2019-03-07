SPOKANE — Both Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys’ and girls’ basketball teams brought home fifth-place trophies from the 1B tournament last week at the Spokane Arena.

On Saturday, the No. 5 Neah Bay Red Devils topped the No. 3 ACH girls 67-56 in the 1B game for third and fifth places.

The Red Devils (18-8) led 41-36 after three quarters before putting the game away with a 26-20 fourth-quarter run.

Gabi Isaak led ACH (23-3) with 22 points, 19 rebounds, three steals and two assists in a team-high 21 minutes.

Sarah Bradshaw had 13 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Neah Bay turned the ball over 14 times and ACH did it 19 times.

The Warriors shot 34.7 percent from the floor (17-49; 1-14 on three-pointers) and 21-24 on free throws (87.5 percent).

Neah Bay made 21-52 of its shots (40.4 percent) that included 8-20 on treys. They were 17-24 on free throws (70.8 percent).

Neah Bay fell 83-38 to No. 1 Colton in a semifinal Friday.

Colton edged No. 2 Pomeroy, 51-43, for the championship.

ACH (56) — Bradshaw 13, Rushton 0, Correia 0, G. Isaak 22, Oliver 5, M. Isaak 12, Murray 2, Parrish 0, Kenney 2, Schafer 0, Pinar 0. Rebounds (38) — G. Isaak 19, Oliver 6, Bradshaw 3, Murray 3. Assists (13) — Rushton 6, G. Isaak 2, M. Isaak 2. Steals (10) — G. Isaak 3, Bradshaw 2, Rushton 2, Oliver 2.

Pomeroy 48,

ACH 47

The No. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline girls’ basketball team came within a heartbeat Friday of playing in the 1B championship.

The No. 2 Pomeroy Pirates scuttled the Warriors, 48-47, in a semifinal to earn the right to play No. 1 Colton for the title.

Friday’s game stayed close all the way to the end.

Pomeroy led 15-13 after the first quarter, 31-30 at the half and 44-40 after three quarters.

ACH won a low-scoring fourth, 7-4, before coming up short by a point.

The Warriors shot 17-41 (41.5 percent) from the field and 8-9 on free throws (88.9 percent).

That compares to the Pirates shooting 21-49 (42.9 percent) and 1-3 on free throws (33.3 percent).

A difference in the game other than on the scoreboard was Pomeroy turning the ball over 11 times to ACH’s 16 times.

Gabi Isaak led the Warriors with 20 points and six rebounds.

ACH (47) — Bradshaw 5, Rushton 2, Correia 6, G. Isaak 5, Murray 1, Kenney 0. Rebounds (24) — G. Isaak 6, Bradshaw 3, Correia 3, Oliver 3, Rushton 2, M. Isaak 2. Assists (8) — Rushton 2, Oliver 2, Murray 2. Blocks (1) — Oliver 1. Steals (5) — Rushton 2.

ACH 49,

Mt. Vernon Christian 22

The No. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline girls’ basketball team reached the state 1B semifinals with a 49-22 win over No. 3 Mount Vernon Christian on Feb. 28 at the Spokane Arena.

The Warriors led 16-13 at the half before winning the second half, 33-9.

ACH dominated the boards (50-20), led by Mikayla Rushton with 10 rebounds.

The Warriors (23-1) were led by Gabi Isaak with 14 points and eight rebounds, Sarah Bradshaw with 12 points and nine rebounds, and Makenna Oliver with 10 points, four rebounds and two steals.

ACH (49) — M. Isaak 4, Bradshaw 12, Murray 0, Parrish 2, Rushton 5, Correia 0, G. Isaak 14, Kenney 2, Schafer 0, Oliver 10, Pinar 0. Rebounds (50) — Rushton 10, Bradshaw 9, G. Isaak 8, Murray 5, Kenney 4, Oliver 4. Assists (10) — Bradshaw 5, Correia 3. Blocks (1) — Oliver 1. Steals (3) — Oliver 2, G. Isaak 1.

Sunnyside Christian 62,

Inchelium 41

SPOKANE — Inchelium faded after the first quarter in falling to Sunnyside Christian, 62-41, in a loser-out, 1B state girls’ basketball opener Feb. 27 at the Spokane Arena.

The No. 14 Hornets (17-8) led 16-14 after the first quarter before the No. 6 Knights (19-5) won the second quarter, 14-6, for a 28-22 halftime lead.

Sunnyside Christian won the second half, 34-19.

Rylee Desautel and Meika Heath each scored 10 points for Inchelium, which shot 15-61 (24.6 percent) from the field.

The Knights out-rebounded the Hornets, 44-38, and shot 44.2 percent (23-52) from the field.

Inchelium (41) — Zacherle 0, Simpson 4, Erickson 2, Desautel 10, Heath 10, Sanfo 3, Kohler 7, S. Stensgar 0, Romero 3, K. Stensgar 2. Rebounds (38) — Heath 11, Desautel 10, Kohler 7. Assists (6) — Simpson 2. Blocks (1) — Erickson. Steals (9) — Simpson 5, Heath 2.

Muckleshoot Tribal 68,

ACH 44

No. 5 Muckleshoot Tribal Wolves took charge early in topping No. 2 Almira/Coulee-Hartline, 68-44, in the 1B boys’ basketball game for third and fifth places in state.

ACH (20-6) fell behind 24-9 after the first quarter.

The teams played fairly even the next two quarters (Wolves 31-27) before Muckleshoot won the fourth, 13-8.

The Warriors shot 31.4 percent (16-51) from the floor while the Wolves hit a sizzling 49.1 percent (26-53).

Muckleshoot (24-4) won the rebound battle, 41-21, that included 29 defensive boards. That translates to ACH getting few second chances on shots on the offensive end of the floor.

Maguire Isaak led the Warriors with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.

Brayton Schafer added 10 points, three rebounds and a blocked shot.

ACH (44) — Loomis 3, Gerard 0, Schafer 10, Isaak 9, M. Isaak 15, Murray 4, Roberts 0, D. Isaak 0, Burchill 3, McWalter 0, Correia 0. Rebounds (21) — R. Isaak 4, Loomis 3, Burchill 3, Gerard 2, McWalter 2. Assists (8) — Gerard 4, M. Isaak 2. Blocks (2) — Schafer 1, M. Isaak 1. Steals (5) — Loomis 2, Gerard 2, M. Isaak 1.

Yakama Tribal 55,

ACH 53

No. 6 Yakama Tribal Eagles knocked Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys’ basketball into the consolation bracket with a 55-53 semifinal victory March 1.

ACH led 18-8 after the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime.

The Eagles edged closer, 42-32, after three quarters before soaring to the win with a 23-11 fourth period.

Reece Isaak led the Warriors with 29 points and seven rebounds.

McGuire Isaak added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists while playing the entire game.

Hayden Loomis and Chase Gerard also played all 32 minutes.

ACH shot 20-44 from the field (45.5 percent) compared to 21-44 (47.7 percent) for the Eagles.

Yakama had four turnovers to eight for ACH.

ACH (53) — Loomis 3, Gerard 5, Schafer 3, R. Isaak 29, M. Isaak 12, Burchill 1, McWalter 0. Rebounds (32) — R. Isaak 7, Schafer 6, Loomis 5, M. Isaak 4, Gerard 3. Assists (8) — M. Isaak 5. Steals (4) — Loomis 2.

ACH 54,

Naselle 37

SPOKANE — The No. 8 Almira/Coulee-Hartline boys’ basketball team kept knocking off foes at 1B state with a 54-37 win over No. 8 Naselle in the quarterfinals Feb. 28 at Spokane Arena.

The Warriors led 14-13 after the first quarter before wresting control with a 14-3 second quarter and a 19-10 third period for a commanding 47-26 lead.

Reece Isaak led the charge with 16 points and four rebounds.

ACH dominated the boards, 36-18, led by Brayton Schafer with nine rebounds.

Hayden Loomis and Gage Burchill each added nine points., Maguire Isaak had eight points.

The Warriors made 13-22 (59.1 percent) from the field in the first half before cooling to 6-16 (37.5 percent) in the second half (19-38, 50 percent for the game.

ACH (54) — Loomis 9, Gerard 5, Murray 0, Roberts 0, D. Isaak 0, Schafer 7, Burchill 9, R. Isaak 16, M. Isaak 8, McWalter 0, Correia 0. Rebounds (36) — Schafer 9, McWalter 5, R. Isaak 4, M. Isaak 4, Loomis 3, Burchill 3. Assists (7) — Burchill 3. Steals (8) — M. Isaak 3, Burchill 2.