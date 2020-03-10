SPOKANE – The Almira-Coulee Hartline Warriors took home sixth place in the 1B Hardwood Classic on Saturday, March 7, with a 46-41 boys’ basketball loss to Oakesdale.
Oakesdale’s Matthew Hockett lit up the scoreboard with 24 points, more than half of his fourth-place team’s total.
Chase Gerard led the Warriors with 15 points and one rebound.
ACH had a better shooting percentage from the field and overall, at 39.5 percent for field goals, 28.6 percent for three-point shots and 75 percent for 3 of 4 free throws.
But Oakesdale drew more fouls, resulting in 7 of 12 free throws. The team hit 37.5 percent overall and 25 percent of its treys.
ACH (41) - Gerard 15. Schafer 8. R. Isaak 10. Murray 4. McWalter 4. Roberts. D. Isaak. Correia.
Oakesdale (46) - K. Hockett 6. Bober 8. Henning 5. M. Hockett 24. Anderson 3. Shrope.
ACH 69, Muckleshoot Tribal School 46
The Warriors came back from a loss to eventual state champion Odessa with a trouncing of Muckleshoot Tribal, 69-46, on Friday.
ACH had three players in double figures, led by Brayton Schafer with 17. Reece Isaak contributed 13 and Chase Gerard had 10. All 10 of ACH’s players scored at least two points.
ACH (69) - Gerard 10. Roberts 5. Schafer 17. R. Isaak 13. Murray, 2. D. Isaak 5. Kagele 2. McWalter 8. Correia 3. O’Neil 4.
Muckleshoot Tribal School (46) - Brown 2. T. Nichols 14. L. Nichols 6. Bennett 10. Mathias 7. Starr 5. James 2. Vaomn.
Odessa 42, ACH 39
Odessa dropped Almira/Coulee-Hartline into the consolation bracket on Thursday, topping the Warriors 42-39.
Odessa went on to win the state 1B championship.
ACH was led by Chase Gerard, who scored 17 points in his 32 minutes of play.
The Warriors shot 31.8 percent for the game, sinking 14 of 44 field goals, 9 of 23 three-pointers and 2 of 2 free throws.
Odessa was slightly better from the field, shooting 34.9 percent, with 23.5 percent of three-pointers and 8 of 9, or 88.9 percent, on free throws.
Odessa (42) - Moffet 17. Nelson 6. King 13. Dewulf 6.
ACH (39) - Gerard 17. Schafer 4. R. Isaak 4. Murray, 8. D. Isaak 6.
ACH 62, Rainier Christian 30
Almira/Coulee-Hartline started the 1B state boys’ basketball tournament with a 62-30 win over Rainier Christian on Wednesday morning, March 4.
No. 10-seeded ACH will meet No. 1 Odessa at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, March 5, in the Spokane Arena.
ACH beat No. 7-seeded Rainier Christian in every quarter, building a 33-14 halftime lead.
The Warriors had three players with double-digit scoring: Reece Isaak with 19, Brayton Schafer with 11 and Chase Gerard with 10. Thomas McWalter pulled down 11 rebounds, while Reece Isaak had 10.
Gerard and Murray each had two three-pointers, while Schafer was 5-5 from the charity stripe.
ACH players made 61.5 percent of their free throws, 40.7 percent of field goals and 31.6 percent of their three-point shots.
Landen Bruce led Rainier Christian with 12. Mason Homolka contributed 10.
ACH (62) – Gerard 10, Roberts 1 Schafer 11, R. Isaak 19, Murray 8, D. Isaak 3, Kagele 1, McWalter 4, Correia 3, O’Neil 2.
Rainier Christian (30) – Homolka 10, Bruce 12, Knott 6, C. Thomas 2, Nelson, E. Thomas, Roney, Liu, Tran, Lewis.
