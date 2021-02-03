WASHINGTON PASS – The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has reversed its decision to close several areas near Washington Pass to snowmobile and snow bike use through June 30.
When the closure was announced in early January, forest officials said it was aimed at increasing safety for winter recreation users.
But users took exception to the closure, which did not apply to skiers and snowshoers.
“As president of Methow Valley Snowmobile Association, I am an advocate for our local snowmobile access,” said Craig Stahl. “Recently my focus has been on voicing concerns over the temporary closure of Highway 20 recreation to our user group.”
Forest Supervisor Kristin Bail rescinded the closure the morning of Jan. 28, said forest spokeswoman Victoria Wilkins.
She said the temporary closure was done in response to unusually high levels of use seen over the past year during the pandemic and anticipated increase in use continuing through the winter.
“Forest Service employees have been keeping an eye on recreation use in the area throughout the winter season,” she said. “Overall use in the area this winter has been much higher than a typical year, but we haven’t seen the level of increase in mixed use that we expected at the time the decision was made and therefore the Forest Supervisor has rescinded the closure order, effective immediately.”
She said the Methow Valley Ranger District is working with partners to continue to improve education to new users.
“We will continue to monitor the area and evaluate the risks so that we can take appropriate action if the situation changes,” Wilkins said.
Stahl said the Washington State Snowmobile Association, individuals, clubs, associations and national groups, including the American Council of Snowmobile Associations, worked to get the closure reversed.
“Methow Valley Snowmobile Association is committed to future conversations with all forest users and the Forest Service,” he said. The association “would like to understand all user groups’ goals to reach a common understanding of how all users can cohabitate in the forest.”
He called on the Forest Service to assist in the process.
“MVSA has historically worked well with the Methow Valley (District of the) Forest Service,” he said. “Trail maintenance, warming shelters, shared user trail routes, grooming, education and safety are all things that we have worked on together and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”
Wilkins said several organizations reached out to forest officials in response to the closure to discuss ways to work together and find solutions for long-term management.
She agreed that there “is a long history of user groups working together to resolve conflicts in the Methow Valley and we will be working with those groups to discuss their goals and to find solutions for long term management of the area that help us avoid a future need for closure.
“The renewed commitment from local user groups and support from state and regional groups will be instrumental to our success and we are excited about the potential for finding user-driven, proactive approaches to management of the area.”
Areas covered by the temporary closure were the Blue Lake-Highway 20 hairpin turn (Spiral Gulch), Cutthroat Creek Basin and portions of the south side of Cutthroat Peak.
Although closed to motorists, Highway 20 itself remains open to over-snow motorized use, as do many backcountry areas near Washington Pass.
Highway 20 is used to access Washington Pass and the surrounding areas for backcountry skiing, snowmobiling, snow biking and other activities. The closed highway provides an access point to high elevation, alpine terrain.
Methow Valley Ranger Chris Furr said, when the closure was announced, that last summer “saw unprecedented levels of use as people sought solace outdoors during the pandemic. That trend is continuing, and we expect use of the Washington Pass area this winter will far exceed what we expect in a typical year.”
That unusually high use, combined with increased potential for user group interactions, was cited as a reason for the temporary closure to snowmobiles and snow bikes.
Closure of the areas was seen as temporary solution to reduce risks for skiers and other non-motorized users while continuing to provide many opportunities for snowmobiles and snow bikes in the surrounding areas, officials said.
Forest officials said all users should be aware of and prepared for travel through avalanche-prone terrain, including on the highway.
Information on avalanche safety is available from the Northwest Avalanche Center website at https://support.nwac.us/education/. The state Department of Transportation maintains a map of the avalanche paths that cross Highway 20 at https://www.flickr.com/photos/wsdot/5242152043/in/photostream/.
