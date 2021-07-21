PATEROS – An Oroville racer, Chris Wolley, placed second in the ski lites consolation event during watercross racing July 16-18 during the Apple Pie Jamboree.
The Northwest Jet Sports Association event drew 35 entries.
“That’s down a few racers for Apple Pie Jamboree the last few years, but still a larger turnout than at any other race venues in the Pacific Northwest,” said promoter Roger Harnack.
The race was the association’s first since August 2019 at the Lake Osoyoos Cup in Oroville. COVID-19 concerns sank the 2020 season.
Ski lites finals — 1, Curtis Pitman. 2, Alexz Benson. 3, Todd Miller. 4, Trinity Klecker. 5, Derek Black. 6, Nathan Lesh. 7, Emergy Knotts. 8, Nathan Clements.
Ski lites consolation — 1, Kelsey Priest. 2, Chris Wolley. 3, Matthew Hines. 4, Andrew Hopkins. 5, Andrew Priest. 6, Cory Lawrence. 7, Jeff Gosslee. 8, Seth McNeil.
Junior 10-12 — 1, Jordyn Miller. 2, Sophia Benson. 3, Jayden Black.
Runabout expert mod — 1, Mike Reynolds. 2, Derek Loftus.
Women’s ski lites — 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Trinity Klecker. 3, Jordyn Miller. 4, Sophia Benson. 5, Kelsey Priest.
Vintage X2 — 1, Tom Yamamoto. 2, Emery Knotts. 3, Dylan Roberts.
Vintage ski 650/750 — 1, Nathan Clements. 2, Lukas Martin. 3, Alexis Taylor. 4, Seth McNeil.
Pros ski mod — 1, Nathan Lesh. 2, Seth McNeil.
Expert ski mod — 1, Nathan Lesh. 2, Ethan Pederson. 3, Nathan Clements. 4, Cole McIntyre. 5, Emery Knotts.
Ski 2-stroke — 1, Alexz Benson. 2, Zach Martin. 3, Lukas Martin. 4, Andrew Hopkins. 5, Curtis Pitman. 6, Chris Wolley. 7, Seth McNeil.
Ski 4-stroke — 1, Nathan Lesh. 2, Klete Kinser. 3, Elif Baydar. 4, Brandon Helm-Renz. 5, Cole McIntyre. 6, Nathan Clements. 7, Zach Martin. 8, Julie Holmquist.
Women’s ski 4-stroke — 1, Elif Baydar. 2, Julie Holmquist. 3, Kelsey Priest.
Juniors 13-15 — 1, Jayden Black. 2, Alexis Taylor. 3, Parker Lawrence.
Beginner ski — 1, Jordyn Miller. 2, Matthew Hines. 3, Jayden Black. 4, Sophia Benson. 5, Alexis Taylor. 6, Cody Lawrence. 7, Dylan Roberts. 8, Parker Lawrence.
Veteran ski (older than 35) — 1, Todd Miller. 2, Scott Benson. 3, Derek Black. 4, Seth McNeil. 5, Levi Combs. 6, David Hines.
The next race is Aug. 7-8 in American Falls, Idaho. Northwest Jet Sports Association will return to Okanogan County on Aug. 20-22 for the Lake Osoyoos Cup at Deep Bay Park, Oroville.
The watercross races are sanctioned by the American Water Sports Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.