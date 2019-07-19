PATEROS - Northwest Jet Sports kicks off its 2019 season this coming weekend at the annual Apple Pie Jamboree.
Racing is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21; a testing and tuning session is set for Friday evening.
About 40 race teams are expected to compete in watercross racing offshore of Pateros City Hall, promotor Roger Harnack said.
“The Pacific Northwest’s best will be competing,” he said. "Several of our racers have won world titles.”
The organization will be racing under a new sanctioning body this year, the American Water Sports Association.
“So, we’ll probably have a few minor issues to resolve as we learn the how to implement slightly different rules and procedures,” Harnack said.
Previously, the Apple Pie Jamboree races have been conducted under sanctioning from the American Power Boat Association and the International Jet Sports Boating Association.
The change this year comes amid some turmoil in the Jet Ski racing tour last year. But Harnack said it shouldn’t mean a change in the action in Pateros.
“Racing will be wet and wild, like always,” he said. “Racers love to come to Okanogan County.”
That’s evidenced by the race schedule.
The first weekend of August, racers will be competing in Deep Bay Park in Oroville.
Harnack said that race is also a stop for several Canadian competitors.
Anyone with a Jet Ski, helmet, life vest and kill switch can compete in the races, which have classes for men, women and children. There are also classes based on experience and type of watercraft.
All racers are required to be members of the American Water Sports Association. Membership information is at www.awsa.racing.
“It’s going to be a great weekend of racing,” Harnack said. “Come join us, and the other Apple Pie Jamboree events.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.