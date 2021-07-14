PATEROS – Northwest Jet Sports Association will start and end its shortened watercross season in Okanogan County, with a race in Idaho sandwiched in between.
The group’s first event will be this weekend, July 17-18, at the Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree.
“This will be our first race since August 2019” at the Lake Osoyoos Cup in Oroville, said promoter Roger Harnack.
COVID-19 concerns sank the 2020 season.
As of July 16, about a dozen racers had pre-registered, but Harnack said he expects many more. Watercross racers are notorious for procrastinating, he said.
“We will lose some Canadian racers” because the international border remains closed because of COVID, he said, but a good-sized field still is expected. “People are anxious to get out on the water and compete.”
Racing begins right after the jamboree’s parade, which starts at 10:30 a.m., and will run through the afternoon. The pits are open to the public, and racers plan a meet-and-greet Saturday evening at Sweet River Bakery, 203 Pateros Mall.
Harnack urged people to drop by and meet the racers.
One up-and-coming racer to watch is Sophie Benson, a youngster from Hayden, Idaho, said Harnack.
Benson’s older sister, Alexz Benson, won the women’s lites world title last October, according to the association.
Organizers are trying to get a hydroflight team to attend, but Harnack noted that industry has been hit hard by the pandemic because it relies on public gatherings.
In hydroflight sports, water jet propulsion is used to create sustained flight where lift and movement are controlled by a person riding a propulsion device. In previous years, the American flag was presented by a person on such a device.
Harnack said boaters and other watercraft users wanting to go out on the Columbia or Methow rivers in the Pateros area should plan to use the Brewster launch or the Columbia River launch in north Pateros. The Methow River launch in Pateros will be occupied by watercross competitors.
The next race is Aug. 7-8 in American Falls, Idaho.
Northwest Jet Sports Association will return to Okanogan County on Aug. 20-22 for the Lake Osoyoos Cup at Deep Bay Park, Oroville, according to the group’s Facebook page.
The watercross races are sanctioned by the American Water Sports Association.
Other activities at the Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree include a breakfast, fun run, vendors, parade, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, pie and sloppy joes sale, kids’ games, fried chicken feed and fireworks. (See separate story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.