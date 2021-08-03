PORTLAND, Ore. — A new fire information tool is available for people planning an outdoor adventure in a Pacific Northwest national forest.
The new resource can be found on the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region website, https://go.usa.gov/xFTHh.
Visitors will find current fire information and usage restrictions for all national forests in Washington and Oregon on one page, in an easy-to-use, at-a-glance format, said the regional office.
The page is linked to the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region website’s home page, or by clicking “Fire & Aviation,” “Fire Information,” “Current Fire Status,” and “Fire Restrictions Across the Region” at the top of the page.
The chart displays fire risk levels (low, moderate, high, very high and extreme), common public use restrictions such as whether campfires are allowed in or outside of designated fire rings, if there are limits on ATV and chainsaw use, and industrial fire precaution levels for each forest.
It also includes a link to current forest orders with links to each forest’s “Alert’s and Notices” page where current fire and other related closure information is posted.
