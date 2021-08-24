OKANOGAN - Carole Weitman posted the high score among pinochle players Aug. 17 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Weitman scored 9,370. Other high scorers were JoAnn Harrison, 9,100; George Dunckel, 7,780, and Dick Fuller, 7,270.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Weitman and Jane Gleason, Weitman and Norma Lawson, Dunckel and Gail Norman, Debbie Nuehring and Bill Bruton, Roy Gleason and Norman, Ida Laurie and Boyd Walton, Bruton and Norman, Harrison and Buck Workman, and Harrison and Walton (twice).
Fuller and Joe Federson had 1,000 aces.
