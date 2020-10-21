OROVILLE – Shad West and Larry Hudson took first place in the Okanogan Valley Bass Club’s Lake Osoyoos Two-Day Tournament on Oct. 3-4.
The pair docked with a two-day total of 36.22 pounds of bass caught.
Tournament participants landed 121 bass weighing a total of 299.12 pounds and released 119 of the fish.
Results – 1, Shad West and Larry Hudson, 36.22 pounds. 2, Dustin Chaplin and Ken Chaplin, 31.14 pounds. 3, Jeff Walter and Adam Vickery, 30.12 pounds. 4, Dan Phillips and Jeff Gustafson, 26 pounds. 5, Greg Helm and Mike Pendergraft, 26.96 pounds.
6, Craig Randall and Jesse Coyne, 25.62 pounds. 7, Jeff Taylor and Mitch Taylor, 25.18 pounds. 8, Austin Wood and Carson Sasse, 24.7 pounds. 9, Craig Tomlinson, 20.04 pounds. 10, Kjell Johnson and Caleb Layfield, 19.54 pounds. 11, Mike Hughes, 11.38 pounds. 12, Ryan Anderson and Noah Olmstead, 8.72 pounds. 13, Hunter Thomas and Lane Bolich, 8.64 pounds. 14, Logan Clark and Jeremy Clark, 5.86 pounds.
