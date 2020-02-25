WINTHROP — In a meeting of college teams from all over the state, the Winthrop Ice and Sports Arena was packed with high-caliber athletes, cheering fans and rivalries Feb. 22 for the fourth annual Apple Puck hockey tournament.
Western Washington University came out of nowhere to take the Apple Puck away from the reigning champion University of Washington.
The first game of the day was as exciting as could be, with the oldest rivalry in Washington state being put to the test when the Washington State University Cougars took on the Huskies in full gear and with full effort. WSU was one of the original teams to be a part of the Apple Puck, the UW being the other.
The stands were packed with crimson and gray as the morning wore on and the teams duked it out. UW came out on top, sending WSU to the consolation bracket.
The next game of the day was between Gonzaga University and Western Washington University. It was Western’s first appearance in the Apple Puck and the Vikings fought through the Zags’ defense until the win was inevitable.
The Huskies had won the previous three years.
The rink then offered time on the ice for local youth hockey players and the college teams to collaborate and learn from each other. The skills camp that lasted 45 minutes before the local free skate took over.
After the breaks came the championship game.
Scoring was unavailable.
