ELECTRIC CITY — Daxton Whiteman, Lake Roosevelt, carded an 86 over 18 holes to take medalist honors at a multi-school golf match April 19 at Banks Lake Golf Course.
Ryley Moore and Weston Wood tied for low score, at 95, for Okanogan.
Boys
Okanogan — Ryley Moore, 95; Weston Wood, 95; Logan Clark, 116x; Tyler Popelier, 113x; Chase Wilson, 113; Jaden Radke, 100; Lane Fingar, 102.
Manson — Tucker Flowers, 101.
Lake Roosevelt — Daxton Whiteman, 86; Terek Bush, 108.
Warden — Landon Carlberg, 118.
Oroville — Finn Kenner, 113; Kane Booker, 111; Will Moreau, 108.
Oroville JV (9 holes) — Landon Howe, 56; Tucker Acord, 60; Mason Wall, 69.
Girls
Okanogan — Lexi Lafferty, 128.
Warden — Averie Golladay, 138; Eily Castillo, 141; Cassidee Smith, 129.
Oroville — Darbey Carlton, 123; Aurora Kenner, 136; Katie Maynard, 138.
Tonasket — Alexia Morales, 126.
Omak vs. Okanogan
Omak and Okanogan golfers met April 23 at the Okanogan Valley Golf Club, with Brady Tonasket of Omak hitting to a low score of 87 for the boys over 18 holes.
Okanogan’s low score came from Ryley Moore with an 88.
Halle Richter had the Omak girls’ low score at 128. For Okanogan, Abby Buchert turned in the low score at 102.
Boys
Omak — Brady Tonasket, 87; Josaya Sloan, 95; Jovan Mercado, 113.
Okanogan — Ryley Moore, 88; Bo Silverthorn, 103; Logan Clark, 99; Jaden Radke, 135; Chase Wilson, 114.
Omak JV (9 holes) — Brandon Gonzalez, 76.
Okanogan JV — Tyler Popelier, 110 (18 holes); Lane Fingar, 134 (18 holes); Austin Nelson, 75 (9 holes); Ian Ellis, 73 (9 holes); Calvin Yusi, 66 (9 holes).
Girls
Omak — Halle Richter, 128; Coley Christoph, 161; Callie Christoph, 151.
Okanogan — Abby Buchert, 102; Kylein Vance, 104; Lexi Lafferty, 122.
Omak JV — Delaney McNeil, 173 (18 holes); Mary MacDonald, 93 (9 holes).
Okanogan JV (9 holes) — Kayla Keith, 68; Averi Brown, 83; Sophie Marchand, 71.
Chelan meet
Omak joined several other teams April 20 for a match at Chelan. Opponents were Chelan, Quincy, Cascade and Royal.
Freshman Blake Sam led on the boys’ side for Omak at 92 over 18 holes and placed fifth overall.
Halle Richter shot a 99 for the girls’ low score.
Omak — Blake Sam, 92; Brady Tonasket, 93; Halle Richter, 99; Jovan Mercado, 102; Josaya Sloan, 103.
9-hole scores — Coley Christoph, 68; Delaney McNeil, 74; Callie Christoph, 78; Brandon Gomez, 82; Mary MacDonald, 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.