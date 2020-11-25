RENTON - The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has announced another delay in restarting school sports because of COVID-19.
WIAA’s executive board voted Nov. 17 to amend the current season schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, opting to delay the start of WIAA Season 2 to Feb. 1 and shorten each WIAA season to seven weeks.
Season 1 previously was canceled and its sports pushed to Season 3.
WIAA Season 2, which consists of traditional winter sports, is scheduled to begin with practices on Feb. 1 (Jan. 25 for gymnastics) and end with a regional culminating event on March 20.
Season 3, which consists of traditional fall sports, is now scheduled to begin March 15 (March 8 for football) and end on May 1. Season 4, consisting of traditional spring sports, will begin with practices April 26 and conclude June 12.
The decision was made because of surging COVID-19 cases around the state, putting in jeopardy the ability to begin WIAA Season 2 on Dec. 28 as previously planned.
While the executive board approved the framework for each WIAA season, flexibility remains at the local level under protocols approved at the Nov. 2 meeting.
If fewer than 50 percent of schools in a classification are able to compete in a sport, in accordance with state Department of Health guidelines, the executive board will make an adjustment to the scheduled season to allow the chance for greater participation.
Because of the delay of WIAA Season 2, the board voted to approve an extension of the WIAA open coaching window to Jan. 23. The window allows for coaches in all sports to work with student-athletes in the same fashion as the summer coaching window.
However, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Nov. 15 that indoor sports activities and all contests and games now are prohibited until at least Dec. 14.
“Outdoor activities shall be limited to intra-team practices only, with facial coverings required for all coaches, volunteers and athletes at all times,” he said.
Most local schools have shut down athletics because it’s too cold to practice outside.
“As a result of these new guidelines, we will be temporarily suspending our extracurricular indoor activities and implementing the appropriate changes to our extracurricular outdoor activities; this includes after-school sports,” said Wyatt Ladiges, Curlew principal.
“Omak School District will be following the governor’s restrictions regarding indoor usage of facilities for practices,” said Omak athletic director Joe LaGrou. “I don’t see us going outside – it is too cold. The gyms will be closed. We will re-evaluate after Dec. 14.”
