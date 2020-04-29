RENTON - Several local schools placed well in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association 2019-20 Scholastic Cup championships.
Statewide champions were Mount Vernon Christian, 1B; Saint George’s, 2B; King’s, 1A; Sehome, 2A; Mount Spokane, 3A, and Central Valley, 4A.
WIAA said the Scholastic Cup is the organization’s most prestigious annual school award. The year-long competition recognizes the top school in each of the six WIAA classifications based on academic, athletic and sportsmanship excellence.
Points are awarded by a school’s finish in each of the WIAA/Dairy Farmers of Washington/Les Schwab Tires State Championships and Academic State Championships.
Because spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2019-20 awards were based on points scored during the fall and winter seasons only.
By classification, local teams’ scores were:
Class 1A
-Omak - 26th with 150 points, including 20 for boys’ basketball, 35 for football, 40 for girls’ volleyball in fifth place scholastically, 30 for boys’ wrestling in eighth place scholastically and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Okanogan - 54th with 35 points, including 20 for girls’ basketball, 10 for volleyball and five for sportsmanship.
Class 2B
-Tonasket - Eighth with 325 points, including 20 for football, 100 for the state champion boys’ wrestling team, 60 for boys’ cross country in third place scholastically, 40 for boys’ wrestling in fifth place scholastically, 80 for girls’ wrestling in second place scholastically and 25 for sportsmanship.
- Liberty Bell - 10th with 310 points, including 30 for boys’ cross country in eighth place at state, 80 for girls’ cross country in second place at state, 35 for girls’ soccer, 100 for girls’ cross country in first place scholastically, 40 for girls’ soccer in fifth place scholastically and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Brewster - 19th with 225 points, including 100 for the state champion boys’ basketball team, 20 for girls’ basketball, 40 for boys’ cross country in fifth place at state, 20 for football, 20 for volleyball and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Lake Roosevelt - 33rd with 120 points, including 40 for boys’ basketball in fourth place at state, 20 for girls’ basketball, 35 for football, 10 for volleyball and 40 for boys’ wrestling in fifth place at state. there was a 25-point deduction for sportsmanship.
-Bridgeport - Tied for 52nd with several other schools with 25 points, all for sportsmanship.
1A
-Almira/Coulee-Hartline - Fourth with 505 points, including 40 for boys’ basketball in sixth place at state, 50 for football, 60 for volleyball in third at state, 40 for boys’ basketball in sixth place scholastically, 40 for girls’ basketball in fourth place scholastically, 60 for winter cheer in third place scholastically, 60 for football in third place scholastically, 30 for volleyball in seventh place scholastically, 100 for boys’ wrestling in first place scholastically and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Inchelium - 18th with 125 points, including 100 for the state champion girls’ basketball team and 25 for sportsmanship.
- Curlew - Tied for 22nd (with Bickelton) with 95 points, including 40 for girls’ basketball in sixth place at state, 30 for girls’ basketball in eighth place scholastically and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Mansfield - 24th with 85 points, including 20 for girls’ basketball, 40 for football in sixth place at state and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Pateros - Tied for 38th with several other schools with 45 points, including 20 for volleyball and 25 for sportsmanship.
-Republic - Tied for 51st with several other schools with 25 points, all for sportsmanship.
