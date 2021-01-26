RENTON – Schedules for traditional winter and spring sports were approved Jan. 19 by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association board.
Traditional spring sports will be held in WIAA Season 2, which will begin with pre-contest practices on March 15 and end on May 1. Traditional winter sports will be moved to WIAA Season 3, which will begin on April 26 and end on June 12.
The decision comes after the executive board voted Jan. 6 to begin traditional fall sports on Feb. 1.
While the executive board has outlined the framework for a uniform season schedule, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to reschedule seasons to fit their local communities.
Members of the North Central Region High School Athletic Directors of Washington have come to a tentative agreement to work toward a common goal of maximizing opportunities for student-athletes, the group said earlier this month.
Moses Lake High School athletic director Loren Sandhop, on behalf of member schools, announced the organization’s plans for returning to athletic play under COVID-19 protocols. The organization spans three districts within the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and seven athletic leagues.
For the most part, school-sponsored, education-based athletic contests will be allowed to start when a state Department of Health-recognized region is in Phase 2. All regions now are in Phase 1.
School sports were suspended in March 2020 when schools were shut down because of COVID-19.
Details are still emerging about how competitive teams will be balanced in the geographic region that runs from the Canadian border to the southernmost tip at the Vernita bridge. The region includes Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the executive board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman after the Jan. 19 meeting. “The board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”
A full season calendar and summary of current guidelines issued by the state Department of Health, can be found on the association’s website at WIAA.com/COVID.
