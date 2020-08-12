RENTON – The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board has announced two points of clarification as it continues to plan for the upcoming school year.
The board voted to allow an alternate season for golf and tennis teams in the newly formed WIAA Season 3. The change was made to alleviate scheduling conflicts for member schools that will not be able to participate in WIAA Season 1.
For the 2020-21 school year, member schools will have the option to offer tennis and golf during WIAA Season 1, Season 3 or Season 4, with WIAA culminating events for each sport scheduled at the conclusion of Season 4.
The board previously announced a four-season plan, with some traditional fall sports – including football – moved later in the year because of COVID-19 concerns.
The board also clarified the allowable coaching period from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30 for football. The policy of 20 allowable football practices, with 10 of those being in pads and full contact, will extend from the summer window into the new fall coaching window without resetting.
For example, a football team conducts eight practices during the summer coaching window, three of which are in pads. The team would then have 12 remaining practices (seven in pads) from Sept. 28 to Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.