RENTON – Fall interscholastic sports will start later in the school year than normal, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board has decided.
The board decided July 7 to push back the start date for fall high school sports.
WIAA said the action was taken in an attempt to relieve pressure on member schools as they prepare for the opening of schools to in-person and/or online learning in a COVID-19 world.
Fall sports practices now are scheduled to start Sept. 5 for football and Sept. 7 for all other sports. The dates allow for competitions to begin as early as Sept. 18.
On July 21, the executive board will review other options for fall sports should further delays become necessary, with an announcement to be made July 22. In the interim, a planning committee of executive board members, WIAA staff and representatives from WIAA-member schools will review possible options and make recommendations.
“The executive board recognizes this recent action creates many questions, and it will work to provide answers on July 22,” said WIAA.
The board suggested schools avoid rescheduling games until a decision is made on how the delayed start impacts the fall season.
WIAA earlier offered guidance on how member schools can consider approaching the many components of opening up high school athletics and activities across the state. WIAA worked with the National Federation of State High School Associations and its own sports medicine advisory committees.
“The NFHS and WIAA (advisory committees) believe it is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition,” said WIAA. “It is not likely that all students will be able to return to – and sustain – athletic activity at the same time in all schools and regions in Washington.
“There will also likely be variation in what sports and activities are allowed to be played and held.”
The groups endorse the idea of returning students to school-based athletics and activities when it can be done safely, said WIAA.
The association also has worked with the governor’s office, state Department of Health and Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to develop return-to-activity guidelines for high schools and middle schools.
Guidelines anticipate scenarios for each of the four phases in the Safe Start plan.
If a school, schools or district are closed because of COVID-19, all training, practice and contests for the schools or district also should be canceled, WIAA said.
A general guidance document was developed, along with specific guidelines for cheerleading, cross country, dance/drill, football, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, and volleyball.
