RENTON - Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has decided to use seeding committees to determine first-round playoff matchup for all sports during the 2020-21 school year.
The governing body for school sports used such committees for football for the past two years, said WIAA Assistant Executive Director Cindy Adsit.
One committee will be formed for each competition classification and each gender. For example, there will be six seeding committees for boys’ basketball and six for girls’ basketball, Adsit said.
Nominations are being taken for committees, with WIAA making the final determination of who will serve. Diversity will play a role, with diversity covering gender, ethnicity and position (principal, athletic director and so on).
Deadline for nominations is May 27, with committees being formed by June 15.
More information is on a WIAA video featuring Adsit at https://vimeo.com/417715067
