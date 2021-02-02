RENTON – The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association launched a public forum last week to gather comments on proposed amendments to WIAA rules.
Staff and member schools encourage parents, fans and anyone interested in high school athletics or activities to review the amendments and share their opinions.
The forum will close on April 16 before the WIAA Representative Assembly voting period, which begins April 29 and ends May 7.
Among the proposals:
-Adding flag football, seven-on-seven football and sand volleyball to sports considered separate and distinct from interscholastic sports.
-Redefining varsity eligibility for transfer students.
-Allowing 1B and 2B high schools to use eighth-graders from non-WIAA member middle schools.
-Allowing 1A high schools to play eighth-graders, with league approval. (Omak High School is one of five schools that submitted the proposal.)
-Allowing high school basketball teams to participate in 20 games or 19 games plus a tournament, for a total of up to 23 games.
-Classifying a two-day wrestling tournament consisting of brackets larger than 16 individuals to count as one of the 16 allowed team dates.
Several other amendments also are proposed.
