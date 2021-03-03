RENTON - With high school sports back underway, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is offering gamed of the week for free through the streaming service NFHS Network.
WIAA joined with Gesa Credit Union for the games, which will be offered to all fans for free. Each broadcast will be produced in partnership with the Eli Sports Network.
Viewers new to the NFHS Network will need to create an account to watch the games for free.
In addition, NFHS Network, WIAA and schools around Washington are offering dozens of games each week through a paid subscription service. All games are available at www.NFHSnetwork.com, NFHS Network mobile apps for iOS and Android, and TV apps for Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
This week’s highlighted, free matchups will include Camas at Prairie in volleyball at 7 tonight, March 3, and Puyallup and Sumner in football at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5.
Several local schools offer
free streaming for their home
games. Information is available
on district websites,
Facebook pages and athletic
websites.
