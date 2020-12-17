RENTON – Applications are due April 1, 2021, for the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Smart Choices scholarship program.
The association is offering two $5,000 scholarships and eight $1,000 scholarships to graduating seniors from WIAA member schools for excellence in athletics/activities, academics, leadership and community service. Dairy Farmers of Washington and Gesa Credit Union are program participants.
Applications are online at wiaa.com/smartchoices. The application includes an essay question, and will be judged on athletic/activity excellence, academic achievement, leadership, citizenship/community service, originality/creativity of the essay and financial need.
