RENTON – Fans will have to purchase tickets online for most state championship events this fall.
Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is making the transition to paperless ticketing this year. Online tickets are available through GoFan, the association’s ticketing partner, and can be purchased through the WIAA website, www.wiaa.com.
State volleyball tickets, good for the Nov. 11-12 1B, 2B and 1A tournaments, may be purchased on site. The 2A, 3A and 4A tournaments will be Nov. 18-19. All classifications will play at the Yakima SunDome.
State championship events for which online tickets are required include:
-Cross country – Tickets good all day; pricing for adults and for student/senior/military. All classifications will compete Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course, Pasco.
-Soccer - Tournament and single-day tickets are offered; pricing for adults and for student/senior/military.
For 1B/2B girls’ soccer, the championship tournament will be Nov. 19-20. The game for third and fourth places will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at Sunset Stadium, Sumner. The championship game will be at 3 p.m. the same day in the same location.
-Football – Finals tickets are valid for all games at all sites Dec. 4; pricing for adults and for student/senior/military.
The 1B championship game will be at noon Dec. 4 at Mount Tahoma High School, Tacoma. For 1A and 2B, the championship games are at noon and 4 p.m., respectively, at Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood.
Semifinal football tickets, valid for all games at all sites Nov. 27, can be purchased on site.
Based on the governor’s Oct. 14 proclamation, kindergarten to 12th grade venues are exempt from COVID-19 vaccination verification for events. Masking requirements are still applicable.
WIAA state competitions held off school grounds are required to follow the state’s updated vaccination verification process if attendance at any one time exceeds 1,000 spectators indoors or 10,000 spectators outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.