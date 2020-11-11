RENTON – Minimum eligibility standards were set last week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board.
During its Nov. 2 meeting, the board a process for determining the status of upcoming sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year. The process, based on feedback from school athletic directors, outlines a timetable for decision making and a minimum participation requirement.
For a season to take place, 50 percent of schools in a WIAA region (by classification) must be eligible to participate in league games under COVID-19 metrics in state Department of Health guidelines.
If fewer than 50 percent of schools are able to compete in specific sports because of elevated cases, the executive board will make an adjustment to the scheduled season to allow the chance for greater participation.
WIAA will monitor the eligibility of schools based on the number of cases reported in their county, using the data provided on Washington’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, with a final decision being made three weeks prior to the beginning of a season.
If a WIAA region meets the eligibility requirements for the scheduled sport season but chooses not to participate, that region will have the flexibility to move the sport to a different season, said the board.
Each sport will conclude with a WIAA regional culminating event during the final week of its scheduled season. The minimum requirement to have a regional event is eight participating schools within a single classification of a region. If a classification cannot meet that requirement, it will have the option to combine with another classification in the region for the culminating event.
While the process and benchmarks were outlined by the executive board and WIAA staff, the decision was a collaborative effort involving a survey of member school athletic directors. The board and staff also received comments from the WIAA Student LEAP Committee (Leadership through Education, Activities and Personal Development).
The executive board will continue to examine any needed adjustments to the current WIAA season alignments at its Nov. 17 meeting based upon revised government guidelines and the latest COVID-19 metrics across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.