RENTON – Fall usually means football at high schools around the state, but this year’s gridiron season won’t happen until spring.
Some other sports also will have different seasons.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board decided July 23 to modify the 2020-21 sports season calendar in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board created four WIAA-sanctioned seasons and will also move moderate- and high-risk team sports, originally scheduled for the fall season, to WIAA Season 3.
Local schools’ officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to the four-season plan.
“I appreciate all the work that the WIAA has put in over the summer,” said Kevin Daling, athletic director for the Okanogan School District. “I think their plan is the best we could ask for right now.”
“It is still too early for us to know the impact of this decision,” said Steve McCullough, Tonasket School District superintendent. “We still do not even know if we will be allowed to return to a face-to-face school model in the fall.
“We want to provide as many opportunities as we can, recognizing the importance of extracurricular activities in the education of our students.”
Omak Athletic Director Joe LaGrou said counties need to be in at least Phase 3 to have athletic participation, “so we are continually relying on guidance from the WIAA, the health department, and the school district superintendent and board of directors.”
Cross country, slowpitch softball, and alternative seasons for golf and tennis would be in Season 1, tentatively set for Sept. 7 to Nov. 8.
Each would begin practices the week of Sept. 7, as set by the WIAA executive board at a previous meeting.
The remaining fall sports of girls’ soccer, 1B/2B boys’ soccer, volleyball and football will move to the early spring of 2021 as part of WIAA Season 3. Tentative Season 3 dates are March 8 to May 2.
The boys’ soccer change wouldn’t affect local teams, even though most are in the B ranks, because they all opt up to 1A, which plays in the spring, for post-season play, said Daling.
“So, according to the WIAA’s plan, our boys’ soccer season would be with the rest of the traditional spring sports in Season 4, while our girls’ soccer program would have their season during Season 3,” Daling said.
With the four-season proposal, “don’t anticipate students being forced to choose a sport in the 1A classification,” said LaGrou. “The important item to notice is that we can plan for the future, but we will need to have flexibility with the scheduling contests, depending on the phase the county is in, the governor, the health department’s director, and the school board’s guidance.”
The viability of girls’ swimming and diving taking place in WIAA Season 1 is dependent on more information from the state Department of Health, said WIAA officials. No local schools offer swimming and diving.
“The board recognizes that participation in any fall sports will depend on county progression through the phases laid out in Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s Safe Start plan over the coming weeks,” said WIAA. “The executive board will create benchmarks on July 28 to be met in order for WIAA Season 1 to take place. If the benchmarks are not met, the board will plan to move the remainder of fall sports to WIAA Season 3.”
Traditional winter sports – basketball, bowling, boys’ swimming and diving, gymnastics, competitive cheerleading and wrestling – would take place in WIAA Season 2, with the expectation to begin in late December or early January. Tentative Season 2 dates are Jan. 4 to March 7.
Traditional spring sports will occupy WIAA Season 4, tentatively set for May 3 to June 27.
“Since March, the philosophy of our association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our executive board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”
The board and planning committees are working under the return-to-activity guidelines supported and co-authored by the National Federation of High Schools, state Department of Health and the Governor’s Office, and sport-specific guidelines from WIAA committees made up of coaches, athletic directors, students, officials and local health professionals.
Guidelines can be found on the WIAA website.
If there is a silver lining, it’s that if cross country is allowed in Season 1, athletes could potentially play four different sports this year, said Daling.
“Our coaches are going to be busy,” he said. “We might have some (middle school) and (high school) seasons and coaches that overlap, but we’ll just have to roll with the punches and cross those bridges at the time. That kind of thing will be a good problem to have because it will mean that we are playing.”
WIAA earlier said participation will need to take place in a setting that doesn’t jeopardize the health and well-being of students or their communities. Still unknown is how the association will address competitions for athletes whose counties are in different phases of the Safe Start plan.
For example, Phase 2 Okanogan County regularly competes with schools in Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties. Chelan and Douglas counties remain in Phase 1, while Grant is in Phase 2. Gathering sizes differ, depending on phase.
Ferry County is in Phase 3, while many schools against which its districts’ teams compete are in Stevens, Pend Oreille and Spokane counties – Stevens and Pend Oreille are in Phase 3, while Spokane is in Phase 2.
Omak, as the only class 1A school in the area, will compete against Caribou Trail League schools that are all outside of the county and in lower phases than Okanogan County.
Superintendent Michael Porter said it’s unclear how Omak teams will fare as far as having competition.
Championships are another unknown. Earlier this summer, WIAA said that while it’s not ideal, it intends to conduct a regular season and championships even if all schools are not able to participate.
Daling said athletic directors expect to receive more information this week about state tournaments and how many contests each program will be allowed during the abbreviated seasons.
“That will give us a better idea of what our potential schedules could look like and the possibility of non-league games,” he said.
“We will have a clearer course to follow in the upcoming month,” said LaGrou.
“The WIAA is going to give further guidance soon to help provide more clarification,” he said. “There should be additional answers to questions from the WIAA, such as the regular season contest limitations and the post-season formats.”
The association also has issued a document offering guidance for opening high school athletics and activities. Masks, COVID-19 screening, officials’ whistles, and locker room, practice and transportation physical distancing are addressed, along with other situations.
WIAA acknowledged the loss of the spring 2020 sports season and said it wants to avoid that kind of situation again.
“Assuming positive cases will decrease as we move later in the year and into 2021, and we can offer abbreviated seasons, none of the kids will lose an opportunity to compete,” Daling said.
