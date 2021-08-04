OLYMPIA – Brock Hoenes has been named north central regional director of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
He succeeds Jim Brown, Okanogan, who retired last year.
Hoenes started working for the department in 2008. Most recently, he worked as the ungulate section manager. Before that, he spent time as an assistant district wildlife biologist, a district wildlife biologist, statewide elk specialist, and the department’s deer and elk section manager.
“I’m excited to be back in the region where I started my career” with the department, said Hoenes. “I’m passionate about the fish and wildlife and the people in this region. For myself and my family, it feels like returning home.”
Hoenes began his new job Aug. 1, serving as the director’s office policy lead for the department on work covering Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. The position is based in Ephrata.
“I have seen Brock think outside the box, work collaboratively with staff and Fish and Wildlife Commissioners, and be an excellent listener,” said department Director Kelly Susewind. “He has demonstrated professionalism and empathy while taking on some tough challenges.”
Hoenes said he is eager to reconnect with area residents while he gets up to speed on challenges specific to the region. Prior to moving to Washington, Hoenes worked for the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and the New Mexico Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit on a variety of research projects focused on mule deer, bighorn sheep, elk, cougars, black bears and pronghorn.
Hoenes received his bachelor of science degree in fish and wildlife management from the University of Missouri-Columbia and his master of science in wildlife sciences from New Mexico State University.
